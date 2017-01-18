Watch: Rider University Men Take Training Trip to Tucson

The Rider University men’s swimming and diving team took a trip to Tucson, Arizona to put in some hard work over winter break. Check out some of the highlights from the team’s trip in this video they put together for their fans.

The Broncs are currently undefeated in dual meet competition for the 2016-17 season, holding a winning record of 8-0. In the first half of the season, they came together to defeat George Washington University, Fairfield University, Lehigh University, Marist College, La Salle University, and the University of Delaware in dual meet action. They then went on to compete at the Bruno Invite hosted by Brown University for their midseason rest meet. The Broncs finished 4th overall as a team at that meet.

To start the 2017 portion of the season, the Rider men recorded a victory over Seton Hall on January 13th. They kept the undefeated streak going with a win against Georgetown shortly after on January 16th. They have one dual meet remaining on their schedule, as they’re slated to take on Monmouth College on January 24th. They’ll then head into the postseason, starting with the MAAC Championships on February 8th-11th.