Nandor Nemeth Hits 46.45 SCM 100 Free On Night One Of Hungarian Nats

2023 HUNGARIAN SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

We saw night one of the 2023 Hungarian Short Course Championships get underway from Debrecen this evening, with several big names diving in to kick off the four-day competition.

Among them was 20-year-old David Betlehem who notched a new Hungarian national record in the men’s 1500m free. We reported how the NC State-bound dual pool/open water swimmer fired off a time of 14:23.27 to take the gold this evening.

That may have been the sole senior national record to bite the dust; however, two age records went down through this initial night of the championships.

European Junior Championships gold medalist Nikolett Padar erased her own age record for 17-year-olds in the women’s 100m free. Padar hit a time of 53.51 for silver, just .14 off of Panna Ugrai who topped the podium in 53.37.

Padar held the previous age record with the 53.82 she punched in the morning heats. That time overtook the original age record of 53.96 Flora Molnar put on the books in 2015.

The second age record went down at the hands of Lora Fanni Komoroczy in the women’s 50m back. The teen logged a new record for 17-year-olds as she won the event in 26.78. That time represented her first-ever outing under the 27-second barrier, as her former lifetime best and age record stood at 27.09 from last year.

Komoroczy said of her performance, “I pretty much messed up everything I’m good at… The start was bad, the opening, I turned the wrong way to the wall, so the time can be said to be good in light of all this, I’m glad that I managed to get inside 27.”

Making the podium in the women’s 200m IM an astonishing 20 years since winning her first national title was Zsuzsanna Jakabos.

The 34-year-old racing mainstay collected bronze in the event, registering a time of 2:11.58. That finished behind winner Dalma Sebestyen who scored gold in 2:09.13 while Boglarka Kapas snagged silver in 2:10.58.

The men’s 200m IM saw 21-year-old Gabor Zombori get it done for gold. He touched the wall at 1:55.53 to narrowly defeat Balasz Hollo who finished only .05 later in 1:55.58. Also right there was Adam Telegdy who rounded out the top 3 in 1:55.93.

Nandor Nemeth ripped a big-time result of 46.45 to take the men’s 100m freestyle title. Nemeth opened in 22.45 and closed in 24.00 to come within a hair of his own national record in this event. That standard remains at the 46.36 he produced 2 years ago.

Szebasztian Szabo was the next-fastest swimmer but still over a second back in 47.53 while Adam Jaszo also landed on the podium in 47.69, good enough for bronze.

Nemeth later earned bronze in the men’s 50m back, an event which saw Oliver Nell win in a time of 24.21.

Reflecting on his performance, Nemeth said post-race, “That was a pretty well-put-together hundred. I definitely wanted to come within 47, I’m glad that I came close to the record. We didn’t include backstroke in the program by chance, they mutually strengthen each other with the freestyle – I don’t have big plans for it at world competitions.”

Additional Winners