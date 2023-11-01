David Betlehem Fires Off Hungarian Record In SCM 1500 Free

2023 HUNGARIAN SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day one of the 2023 Hungarian Short Course Championships saw one national record bite the dust on the men’s side to kick off the competition.

Racing in the 1500m freestyle in Debrecen, 20-year-old David Betlehem posted a new lifetime best of 14:23.27 en route to winning gold. He narrowly got to the wall ahead of runner-up Zalan Sarkany who settled for silver in 14:23.31 while Kristof Rasovszky rounded out the top 3 performers in 14:38.64.

As for Betlehem, his outing tonight overwrote the previous Hungarian standard of 14:28.36 Gergely Gyurta put on the books nearly a decade ago while competing at the 2014 World Cup in Singapore. His time this evening would have bagged the bronze at the 2021 European Short Course Championships.

Splits for Betlehem were as follows:

Betlehem is an accomplished athlete both in the pool and in open water. He was the 1500m free silver medalist at both the 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival as well as the 2021 European Junior Championships.

He helped the Hungarian open water team snag silver in the team relay both at the 2022 World Championships and 2023 World Championships.

In January of this year, Betlehem announced his verbal commitment to race for NC State next fall.