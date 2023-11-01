NCAA’s Top Five In Men’s 200 Fly Set To Collide In ASU vs USC Dual

Arizona State vs USC

Saturday, November 4, 2023

Tempe, Arizona

SCY (25 yards)

ASU Preview

A marquee matchup is brewing this weekend in Tempe, as some of the best male 200 butterfly swimmers in the world are slated to go head-to-head when Arizona State hosts USC on Saturday.

The event will feature three of the top four swimmers in the men’s 200 fly from the 2023 World Championships: gold medalist Leon Marchand, silver medalist Krzysztof Chmielewski and 4th-place finisher Ilya Kharun.

Both freshmen this season, ASU’s Kharun and USC’s Chmielewski have made an immediate impact early in their NCAA careers, ranking 2nd and 3rd in the nation (behind Marchand) with respective times of 1:40.68 and 1:41.60.

Marchand, who, despite winning the world title in July, has not focused on the 200 fly in college competition (instead opting for the 200 breast at NCAAs), roared to a time of 1:39.65 against UNLV in early October, ranking him #1 in the country by a wide margin as he neared his lifetime best of 1:39.57 from November 2022.

At the 2023 World Championships, Marchand (1:52.43), Chmielewski (1:53.62) and Kharun (1:53.82) all set LCM personal best times in the final to occupy three of the top four spots, with Marchand and Kharun setting new French and Canadian Records, respectively. Chmielewski was four-tenths shy of the super-suited Polish Record, but moved up to #6 all-time among Europeans.

In addition to this trio, this weekend’s dual meet will also feature Chmielewski’s twin brother, fellow USC freshman Michal Chmielewski, and ASU fifth-year Alex Colson, giving the competition the five fastest swimmers in the NCAA this season.

Note that Tennessee’s Martin Espernberger‘s time of 1:42.90 is converted from long course meters.

At the SMU Classic, where Krzysztof went 1:41.60, Michal logged a time of 1:43.43, while Colson went 1:43.93 during the Sun Devil’s dual with NC State.

2023-24 NCAA Rankings, Men’s 200 Fly

Although it’s far from a certainty we’ll see all five of these swimmers go head-to-head in this event on Saturday (we’ve reached out to ASU to see if entries are available), seeing a subset of them racing will make for the biggest showdown of the early NCAA season.