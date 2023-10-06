Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Leon Marchand Blazes 1:39.64 200 Back Right After Nation-Leading 1:39.65 200 Fly

Comments: 12
by Riley Overend 12

October 06th, 2023 College, News, Pac-12

Arizona State vs. UNLV

  • October 6, 2023
  • Mona Plummer Aquatic Center
    • Tempe, Arizona
  • Results on MeetMobile: “ASU vs. UNLV”

Arizona State junior Leon Marchand flexed his versatility on Friday against UNLV, clocking a personal-best 1:39.64 in the 200-yard backstroke — a three-second drop — just about 20 minutes after posting a 1:39.65 in the 200 butterfly. No other swimmer in the nation has broken 1:40 in either event so far this season.

Marchand’s previous-best 200 back time was a 1:42.82 from last October’s dual meet against Wisconsin. His 200 fly win was less than a tenth of a second away from his lifetime best of 1:39.57 from last November’s NC State Invitational.

By going 1:39 in both the 200 back and 200 fly, Marchand accomplished something that only one other swimmer did last season — Indiana’s Brendan Burns went 1:38.97 in the 200 fly and 1:38.22 in the 200 back — and it’s only October.

The 21-year-old French star added a third individual victory in the 400 IM (3:37.96) to cap off a busy day of racing in Tempe. Marchand also split 50.47 on the breaststroke leg of ASU’s 400 medley relay to start the session. He owns the NCAA record in the 400 IM (3:28.82) along with the fastest 100 breast split of all time (49.23) from the 2023 NCAA Championships in March.

Marchand kept his momentum rolling this summer by repeating as world champion in both the 200-meter IM (1:54.82) and 400 IM (4:02.50) in Fukuoka, breaking Michael Phelps‘ last individual world record in the latter event. He also captured the 200 fly crown in 1:52.43.

In This Story

12
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

12 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
DMacNCheez
28 minutes ago

The fact that he’s made a 3:37 400 IM just seem meh is staggering

11
0
Reply
KSW
1 hour ago

suited im assuming?

1
0
Reply
Grant Drukker
Reply to  KSW
52 minutes ago

Idk if it is safe to assume that.

2
0
Reply
Scott
Reply to  KSW
51 minutes ago

I love when people ask if dual meet performances like this are suited. As if it somehow makes them suddenly mundane 🤦‍♂️

2
0
Reply
Jimmy DeSnuts
Reply to  KSW
50 minutes ago

for dual meets ASU typically suits but does not rest at all

2
-1
Reply
Tennessee
Reply to  Jimmy DeSnuts
7 seconds ago

I heard they’re wearing trunks for dual meets this season

0
0
Reply
Taa
1 hour ago

I cruised through the results in meet mobile and the women’s team looks to be greatly improved

3
0
Reply
Tanner
1 hour ago

Dude tapered is probably a 1:37 in both. Absolutely sickening

Last edited 1 hour ago by Tanner
8
-1
Reply
Curious
Reply to  Tanner
33 minutes ago

Probably a 35 or 36 for fly to be honest based on conger being a what 54 mid long course 2 fly and Leon is better than him

5
0
Reply
oxyswim
Reply to  Tanner
24 minutes ago

You’re selling him way short.

3
0
Reply
Viking Steve
1 hour ago

This just in… Marchand is pretty good in the pool!

8
0
Reply
Joel Lin
Reply to  Viking Steve
1 hour ago

He’s good at the swimming fast stuff, but his thumb bubble game still needs work.

1
-1
Reply

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!