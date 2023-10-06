Leon Marchand Blazes 1:39.64 200 Back Right After Nation-Leading 1:39.65 200 Fly

Arizona State vs. UNLV

October 6, 2023

Mona Plummer Aquatic Center Tempe, Arizona

Results on MeetMobile: “ASU vs. UNLV”

Arizona State junior Leon Marchand flexed his versatility on Friday against UNLV, clocking a personal-best 1:39.64 in the 200-yard backstroke — a three-second drop — just about 20 minutes after posting a 1:39.65 in the 200 butterfly. No other swimmer in the nation has broken 1:40 in either event so far this season.

Marchand’s previous-best 200 back time was a 1:42.82 from last October’s dual meet against Wisconsin. His 200 fly win was less than a tenth of a second away from his lifetime best of 1:39.57 from last November’s NC State Invitational.

By going 1:39 in both the 200 back and 200 fly, Marchand accomplished something that only one other swimmer did last season — Indiana’s Brendan Burns went 1:38.97 in the 200 fly and 1:38.22 in the 200 back — and it’s only October.

The 21-year-old French star added a third individual victory in the 400 IM (3:37.96) to cap off a busy day of racing in Tempe. Marchand also split 50.47 on the breaststroke leg of ASU’s 400 medley relay to start the session. He owns the NCAA record in the 400 IM (3:28.82) along with the fastest 100 breast split of all time (49.23) from the 2023 NCAA Championships in March.

Marchand kept his momentum rolling this summer by repeating as world champion in both the 200-meter IM (1:54.82) and 400 IM (4:02.50) in Fukuoka, breaking Michael Phelps‘ last individual world record in the latter event. He also captured the 200 fly crown in 1:52.43.