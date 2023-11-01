Vladimir Salnikov Believes Russia’s Chances of Competing At Paris Are “Close To Zero”

All-Russian Swimming President Vladimir Salnikov has offered a grim outlook on the chances of Russia’s swimmers competing at the Paris Olympics, remaining at odds with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and their stance on only allowing them to compete as neutrals.

The IOC has yet to make a formal decision on the readmission of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the wake of their invasion of Ukraine last February, but World Aquatics has announced that will allow athletes to compete in its events as neutral, individual athletes, provided they meet a strict set of criteria.

After the World Aquatics announcement in early September, Salnikov said the change brought “no improvement” on the situation.

Most recently, Salnikov told Sport Express that the IOC’s current restrictions are unacceptable and he’s losing hope that anything will change prior to next summer.

“I think this is humiliation, but the International Olympic Committee continues to insist that there is no discrimination, this causes bewilderment,” he said (via translation). “I am even more surprised by something else, if you invite someone over for pies, you also want to enjoy the meeting, and if you don’t want communication, then you start coming up with reasons for guests not to come to you. That’s what they’re doing now – they’re coming up with reasons, it’s pointless to climb through a closed door, they don’t want to see us.

“As Irina Viner said, they (believe) it is necessary that we surrender with the white flag, for me this is unacceptable and I think that for the majority of athletes who felt all this discrimination, too. But I cannot and will not decide for others, I will only say that for me the state attributes are important values, without which I cannot imagine competing in competitions.

“Now parameters have been defined that we consider unacceptable, perhaps something will change tomorrow. Then we will gather with you and the athletes and discuss where we find ourselves. I am not saying that the Olympic Games are completely closed for us, but based on the fact “With what’s happening now, including the bedbug outbreak in Paris, the chances are close to zero. However, I don’t want to rule out the possibility that someone might end up at the Olympics at their own peril and risk.”

The IOC recently updated a Q&A on its website providing information on the situation with Russian and Belarusian athletes, holding firm that the organization “reserves the right to decide about the participation of individual neutral athletes with a Russian passport in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at the appropriate time.”

“We are seeing that the participation of individual neutral athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport in international competitions is widely accepted by the athletes’ community,” the IOC said.

“We are here to support the athletes of the entire world to make their Olympic dreams come true. We continue to promote the participation of every athlete who accepts the rules, respects the Olympic Charter and has qualified on the field of play.”