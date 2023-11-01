Georgia Bulldogs Pull in Verbal Commitment from #5 Sean Green for 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sean Green from Garden City, New York, has made a verbal pledge to the University of Georgia men’s swimming and diving team for the 2025-26 school year. He told SwimSwam:

“It felt like home to me”

Green, a junior at Archbishop Molloy High School who does his year-round swimming with Long Island Aquatic Club is the #5 recruit on our Way Too Early list of top boys from the high school class of 2025. He broke the national age group record-holder for 13-14 boys in the 1650 freestyle in March 2022, and he became the youngest American in 21 years to swim a sub-15:00 mile when he clocked a 14:57 as a 15-year-old at the NCAP Invite last December.

In addition to being the 3rd-fastest miler in the class, Green ranks 2nd in the 1000 free and 4th in the 500 free. He is also one of the top 400 IMers in the cohort and dropped significant time in the 200 back and 200 fly last season.

The 2022 NCAP Invite turned out to be a stellar meet for Green. He won the 200/500/1000/1650 free, 200 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM and clocked PBs in the 200 free, 200 back, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

His fastest distance free performances come from the 2023 NCSA Spring Championships, where he was runner-up in the 500/1000/1650 free.

Green is a 2024 Olympic Trials qualifier in the 400 free, 1500 free, and 400 IM. At 2023 Summer Junior Nationals in Irvine, he won the 400 IM (4:18.62) and placed 4th in the 800 free (8:07.31), 5th in the 400 free (3:54.10), and 21st in the 200 fly (2:02.47 prelims). He also swam in prelims of the 200 free, 100/200 back, and 200 IM. A week earlier, he competed at U.S. Nationals and clocked PBs in the 400 free (3:53.60) and 1500 free (15:25.06). At 2022 Summer Juniors, he won the 800 free (8:05.34) and was runner-up in both the 400 free (3:54.21) and 1500 free (15:31.20).

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 14:57.10

1000 free – 8:55.64

500 free – 4:20.41

200 free – 1:37.38

400 IM – 3:48.33

200 back – 1:45.31

200 fly – 1:47.78

Green is the second top 20-ranked high school junior to commit to the UGA class of 2029; he’ll join #13 Wyatt Porch, a breast/IM specialist from Bolles School, in Athens.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.