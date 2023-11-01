University of Idaho Adds 2024 Commitment from Minnesota’s Holly Lenartz

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A multiple time Minnesota high school state finalist, Holly Lenartz of Sartell, Minnesota has announced made her college decision for next fall, committing to the University of Idaho. Lenartz is currently in her senior year at Sartell High School and swims club with the Saint Cloud Area YMCA.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim Division I at the University of Idaho! Thank you so much to my family, friends, and coaches for helping me get to this point. I am so excited to be part of such an amazing team! Go Vandals!!💛🖤”

A distance and IM specialist, Lenartz was a finalist in both the 500 free and 200 IM at the 2022 MSHSL Girls AA Swimming and Diving State Championships last November. Her top finish at the meet came in the 500 free where she hit a then lifetime best of 5:00.13 during finals to take third. She also added a tenth place finish in the 200 IM with a time of 2:10.03.

This summer, at the Minnesota Senior Long Course State Championships, Lenartz was a finalist in multiple events as well. Her highest finish at that meet came in the 200 IM, where she took sixth in 2:27.68. She also added an A-finals appearance in the 400 IM with a time of 5:17.62 to take eight in finals. During prelims of that event she posted a lifetime best of 5:17.62.

Top SCY Times

100 free – 53.88

200 free – 1:55.19

500 free – 5:00.13

200 IM – 2:07.08

400 IM – 4:32.87

Lenartz will be a big addition to the program next fall, with a time in the 500 free already fast enough to have led the Vandals last season. She’d have also ranked among the program’s best in the IM events.

The Vandals finished last season at the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Swimming and Diving Conference Championships, taking seventh out of eight teams at the meet. The team was led at the meet by current junior Ella Haskins, with the then sophomore taking fourth in the 50 free and sixth in the 100 free.

While she’s yet to complete her first collegiate season at Idaho, Lenartz will likely train extensively with current Idaho freshman Ava Langston. Coming into college, Langston already boasted a time of 5:01.04, faster than any member of Idaho’s team during the 2022-2023 school year.

