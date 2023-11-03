Ball State Gains Commitment From Distance Specialist McKenna Potteiger (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

McKenna Potteiger of York, Pennsylvania, has announced her verbal commitment to further her education and athletic career at Ball State University next fall. Potteiger is a senior at Central York High School, and trains year-round with the York and York County YMCA.

Potteiger is a distance freestyle specialist, and currently owns Winter Juniors cuts in the 1000 and 1650. She ended her long course season at Y Nationals, where she secured 2nd in both the 800m freestyle (9:07.35) and 1500m freestyle (17:25.85), setting best times in both. Potteiger also dropped in the 400m free (4:29.50) and 400 IM (5:11.37) to finish 6th and 14th, respectively.

Potteiger recorded her personal best time in the 1650 at the short course version of Y Nationals in the spring. She dropped over eight seconds from to clock a 16:49.02 to finish as the runner-up.

More recently, Potteiger kicked off her 2023-2024 season at the Bill Schmidt Invite this month. She clocked a 4:32.92 in the 400 IM, marking a new personal best time by a few tenths.

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:52.90

500 free – 4:56.59

1000 free – 10:08.18

1650 free – 16:49.02

Under the direction of head coach J. Agnew, the Ball State women earned 5th as a team at the 2023 Mid-American Conference (MAC) Championships. Potteiger is poised to make an immediate impact for the Cardinals at the conference level, as her best time in the 1650 would have placed 5th at this year’s meet.

The 1650 was a strong event for Ball State last season, as Marcella Ribeiro and Callie Tuma grabbed 2nd (16:44.97) and 3rd (16:46.46), respectively. Kiran Stauffer also scored in 11th, hitting a 17:00.39. Tuma and Stauffer are current sophomores, meaning they will overlap with Potteiger for a year.

Joining Potteiger in Ball State’s class of 2028 next fall is Maya McDonald, a breaststroker from Indiana.

