Jordan Crooks 17.93 50 Free! REACTION & ANALYSIS

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Jordan Crooks made history last night at the SEC Championships by becoming the 2nd man in history to break the 18-second barrier in the 50y freestyle.

We take a look at his race and dissect what sets Crooks apart, from his mentality to his elite underwater work. We also show his real time reaction after the race and how much love and support he gets shown from his team after the monumental accomplishment.