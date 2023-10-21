Jack Dolan Posts NCAA-Leading Freestyle Times of 19.02/41.86 to Lead ASU Men Past NC State

Arizona State vs. NC State

October 20, 2023

Mona Plummer Aquatic Center Tempe, Arizona

SCY (25 yards)

PDF results

Team results No. 1 ASU men 186.5, No. 4 NC State 113.5 No. 4 NC State women 169.5, No. 21 ASU 130.5



Arizona State fifth-year Jack Dolan continued his freestyle dominance on Friday with NCAA-leading times in the 50 free (19.02) and 100 free (41.86) to help the top-ranked Sun Devils cruise past No. 4 NC State, 186.5-113.5.

Dolan began the afternoon with a 21.05 backstroke leadoff on Arizona State’s winning 200 medley relay (1:22.67) featuring junior Leon Marchand (23.29 breaststroke split), freshman Ilya Kharun (19.55 butterfly split), and Michigan transfer Cam Peel (18.78 freestyle split). At the 2023 NCAA Championships, NC State beat ASU by four-tenths of a second en route to a new NCAA record of 1:20.67, but the Wolfpack quartet of junior Aiden Hayes (23.37 back), junior Sam Hoover (23.37 breast), fifth-year Kacper Stokowski (19.82 fly split), and freshman Quintin McCarty (18.97 free) earned the runner-up finish on Friday with a time of 1:23.27.

Dolan then triumphed in the 50 free with a 19.02, lowering his nation-leading time of 19.04 from earlier this month. Then he took the 100 free as well with a NCAA-leading 42.20 before lowering that mark again at the end of the session with a 41.86 leadoff for Sun Devils’ victorious 400 free relay (2:47.53).

Leon Marchand swam off-events against NC State, but he still managed to tally a pair of wins and a nation-leading time. He touched first in the 100 breast (52.14) with second-fastest time in the NCAA so far this season (behind Louisville’s Denis Petrashov) before clocking a nation-leading 4:14.34 in the 500 free. Marchand added a 41.48 anchor on ASU’s 400 free relay.

Defending LCM 200 back world champion Hubert Kos edged NC State freshman JT Ewing (1:40.21) by just a tenth of a second in the 200 back (1:40.11), as the duo recorded the No. 2 and No. 3 times this season behind Marchand. Ewing posted a new lifetime best in the process, lowering his previous-best 1:41.85 from last March.

Kharun didn’t notch any season-best times, but he outdueled NCAA champion Aiden Hayes in both the 100 fly (45.26) and 200 fly (1:40.76). Hayes won the NCAA title in 200 fly (1:38.79) as a sophomore, but he placed 4th in 200 fly (1:44.60) on Friday behind Noah Bowers (1:44.01), Alexander Colson (1:43.93) and Kharun (1:40.76).

NC State’s Ross Dant also clocked a nation-leading time with an 8:51.33 in the 1000 free, more than four seconds faster than SMU’s Jack Hoagland went last weekend.

On the women’s side, Katherine Berkoff (50.83 100 back, 22.34 50 free, 48.24 100 free) and Abby Arens (59.26 100 breast, 2:08.94 200 breast, 51.91 100 fly) both tallied triples to lead NC State past ASU, 169.5-130.5.

Wolfpack junior Grace Sheble posted the second-fastest time in the NCAA this season in the 200 IM (1:57.33) en route to her victory.

NC State sophomore Meghan Donald threw down a personal-best 1:56.18 to sneak past ASU’s Charli Brown (1:56.28) in the 200 back.

Lindsay Looney impressed for ASU with the second-fastest 200 fly time this season (1:55.27) while Latvian sophomore Ieva Maluka won the 200 free with a personal-best 1:45.31 and also placed 2nd in the 200 IM (1:57.48) behind Sheble. Deniz Ertan was within a second of her lifetime best in the 1000 free with her 1st-place finish in 9:36.66, No. 2 in NCAA this season.

In pro action, Regan Smith demolished the U.S. Open and American records in the 200-yard fly by more than a second.