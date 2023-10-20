Regan Smith Downs US Open, American Record in 200y Fly with 1:48.33

#1/#17 Arizona State vs. #5/#5 NC State
- October 20-21, 2pm & 10am (PT)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile “ASU vs NCST”
As we’ve become accustomed to seeing, the ASU pros were swimming time trials during the ASU/NCS dual on Friday. This included Regan Smith diving in for a 200y fly, where the Olympian and world champion had a best time (yards) of 1:49.78. She crushed that today, as well as the US Open and American records held by Ella Eastin since the 2018 Pac 12 Championships, clocking a 1:48.33.
|Regan Smith (New US Open/American Record)
|Ella Eastin (Old US Open/American Record)
|24.75
|25.27
|27.60 (52.35)
|28.24 (53.51)
|28.18 (1:20.53)
|27.87 (1:21.38)
|27.80 (1:48.33)
|28.13 (1:49.51)
Smith has been a regular in the 200 fly, swimming it at many major short course and long course meets over the past few years. At the 2022 NCAA Championships, Smith tied for 2nd (1:51.19), notably competing in it after winning the title in the 200 back in the same session. Internationally, Smith has a silver medal in the 200 fly from the Tokyo Olympics and a bronze from this summer’s world championships.
Smith also holds the US Open/American records in the 200 fly long course, clocking a 2:03.87 last summer in the same pool. This is yet another sign that Smith’s move to train with Bob Bowman at ASU is working for the young pro.
We get it, we get it… Regan is mega talented.
It’s all a mental game for Regan. She’s obviously capable of winning on the global stage, but has trouble coinciding her peak performance with the correct race (i.e. finals of Olympics/Worlds). Some swimmers are great at doing it consistently – Phelps, Ledecky, Peirsol, Marchand, Sjostrom. Regan is not one of them yet.
Tough thing to fix, but hopefully she can do it by Paris.
someone just needs to give her some adderall and it will all sort itself out
So, I know there are altitude adjustments but does she get a heat adjustment since it was 103f (39.4c) in the shade when she swam that?
Underwater Merchant and Bathtub enthusiast Smith doesn’t learn her lesson and keeps swimming fast at non sense meets and then adds time in the big meet.
Can’t blame it on taper next year Regan 🤭
Looks like the author just had his best time beaten by Smith and is feeling insecure.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe day 2 of their meet against NCSU tomorrow is LC. She should do the 50 back and see what happens👀
Nice to see the Americans splashing around in their bathtubs while the adults are competing in Budapest.
I don’t agree with this sentiment at all… but it did make me giggle
I get so scared for my 2 fly
That is one of the strongest looking 2fly’s I’ve ever seen. Wow.
Super swim.