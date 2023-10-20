Regan Smith Downs US Open, American Record in 200y Fly with 1:48.33

#1/#17 Arizona State vs. #5/#5 NC State

October 20-21, 2pm & 10am (PT)

Men and women

Results: Meet Mobile “ASU vs NCST”

As we’ve become accustomed to seeing, the ASU pros were swimming time trials during the ASU/NCS dual on Friday. This included Regan Smith diving in for a 200y fly, where the Olympian and world champion had a best time (yards) of 1:49.78. She crushed that today, as well as the US Open and American records held by Ella Eastin since the 2018 Pac 12 Championships, clocking a 1:48.33.

Smith has been a regular in the 200 fly, swimming it at many major short course and long course meets over the past few years. At the 2022 NCAA Championships, Smith tied for 2nd (1:51.19), notably competing in it after winning the title in the 200 back in the same session. Internationally, Smith has a silver medal in the 200 fly from the Tokyo Olympics and a bronze from this summer’s world championships.

Smith also holds the US Open/American records in the 200 fly long course, clocking a 2:03.87 last summer in the same pool. This is yet another sign that Smith’s move to train with Bob Bowman at ASU is working for the young pro.