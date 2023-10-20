Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kate Douglass (IM) and Claire Curzan (Backstroke) Drop 2:07 LCM Suited Swims In-Practice

Comments: 12

Both Kate Douglass and Claire Curzan suited up Friday evening for practice while training at Virginia, swimming about a second off of their lifetime bests.

Even though the two swam different races, they both touched the wall at the 2:07 mark. Douglass raced the 200 IM, swimming a final time of 2:07.3 while Curzan raced the 200 backstroke, touching in a 2:07.8.

Kate Douglass Split Comparison:

Practice Today PB (2023 US Nationals) 2023 Worlds
Fly 27.0 26.96 27.28
Back 33.8 33.48 33.89
Breast 36.3 36.25 36.17
Free 30.1 30.4 29.83
2:07.3 2:07.09 2:07.17

Douglass was just off of her best time today as she swam a 2:07.3, about two-tenths off her personal best of a 2:07.09 which she swam at the end of June at US Summer Nationals. Notably, Douglass was faster today than she was at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as she swam a 2:09.04 then in finals to win bronze.

Her splits from today were within range of the way Douglass typically swims a race, which is important for consistency and replicability.

Claire Curzan‘s Split Comparison:

Practice Today PB (2023 US Nationals) 2022 Westmont
50 29.4 29.67 30.04
100 32 31.48 31.82
150 32.5 32.58 32.49
200 33.9 32.62 32.96
2:07.8 2:06.35 2:07.31

Curzan was about a second and a half off of her best time which she also swam this summer at US Nationals at the end of June. She finished third in that race in Indianapolis.

Curzan has only been under the 2:08 mark four times in her lifetime, with two of those swims coming from 2023 US Nationals. Today she was out faster on the first 50, although her last 50 was slightly slower evening out the first 50 speed.

Both Douglass and Curzan are training for the 2024 US Olympic Trials and subsequently the Paris Olympics. Douglass opted to not use her COVID-19 fifth year while Curzan is redshirting the 2023-2024 NCAA season.

In This Story

12
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

12 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
M d e
20 seconds ago

2:07 2IM in practice LCM is ridiculous.

Douglass is a machine.

Last edited 7 seconds ago by M d e
0
0
Reply
Troyy
26 minutes ago

KD’s scary. Looks like focussing on long course is working out well for her.

9
0
Reply
Coach
41 minutes ago

I call BS on Desorbo’s watch

31
-6
Reply
Swim Fan
52 minutes ago

nice swims by both women

6
-1
Reply
Emma
1 hour ago

I wish I could swim nearly my pb in practice

7
-1
Reply
Pineapple
Reply to  Emma
20 minutes ago

I wish I could swim nearly my pb at my taper meet

Last edited 16 minutes ago by Pineapple
6
0
Reply
moonlight
1 hour ago

Wow, Olympic season is upon us!! Shockingly fast time by Douglass. 2:07.3 would’ve won Worlds (other than herself, obviously). To do that at the end of practice in October is bonkers. She must be feeling very, very confident right now. Such a phenomenal and interesting swimmer to watch.

15
-1
Reply
Christine Breedy
1 hour ago

Looked like a terrible finish for CC-
Great swims!!

2
-4
Reply
NoMorePancakes
1 hour ago

Hand or pad timing?

6
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!