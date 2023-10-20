Kate Douglass (IM) and Claire Curzan (Backstroke) Drop 2:07 LCM Suited Swims In-Practice

Both Kate Douglass and Claire Curzan suited up Friday evening for practice while training at Virginia, swimming about a second off of their lifetime bests.

Even though the two swam different races, they both touched the wall at the 2:07 mark. Douglass raced the 200 IM, swimming a final time of 2:07.3 while Curzan raced the 200 backstroke, touching in a 2:07.8.

Kate Douglass Split Comparison:

Practice Today PB (2023 US Nationals) 2023 Worlds Fly 27.0 26.96 27.28 Back 33.8 33.48 33.89 Breast 36.3 36.25 36.17 Free 30.1 30.4 29.83 2:07.3 2:07.09 2:07.17

Douglass was just off of her best time today as she swam a 2:07.3, about two-tenths off her personal best of a 2:07.09 which she swam at the end of June at US Summer Nationals. Notably, Douglass was faster today than she was at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as she swam a 2:09.04 then in finals to win bronze.

Her splits from today were within range of the way Douglass typically swims a race, which is important for consistency and replicability.

Claire Curzan‘s Split Comparison:

Practice Today PB (2023 US Nationals) 2022 Westmont 50 29.4 29.67 30.04 100 32 31.48 31.82 150 32.5 32.58 32.49 200 33.9 32.62 32.96 2:07.8 2:06.35 2:07.31

Curzan was about a second and a half off of her best time which she also swam this summer at US Nationals at the end of June. She finished third in that race in Indianapolis.

Curzan has only been under the 2:08 mark four times in her lifetime, with two of those swims coming from 2023 US Nationals. Today she was out faster on the first 50, although her last 50 was slightly slower evening out the first 50 speed.

Both Douglass and Curzan are training for the 2024 US Olympic Trials and subsequently the Paris Olympics. Douglass opted to not use her COVID-19 fifth year while Curzan is redshirting the 2023-2024 NCAA season.