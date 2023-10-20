Kate Douglass (IM) and Claire Curzan (Backstroke) Drop 2:07 LCM Suited Swims In-Practice

Both Kate Douglass and Claire Curzan suited up Friday evening for practice while training at Virginia, swimming about a second off of their lifetime bests.
Even though the two swam different races, they both touched the wall at the 2:07 mark. Douglass raced the 200 IM, swimming a final time of 2:07.3 while Curzan raced the 200 backstroke, touching in a 2:07.8.
Kate Douglass Split Comparison:
|Practice Today
|PB (2023 US Nationals)
|2023 Worlds
|Fly
|27.0
|26.96
|27.28
|Back
|33.8
|33.48
|33.89
|Breast
|36.3
|36.25
|36.17
|Free
|30.1
|30.4
|29.83
|2:07.3
|2:07.09
|2:07.17
Douglass was just off of her best time today as she swam a 2:07.3, about two-tenths off her personal best of a 2:07.09 which she swam at the end of June at US Summer Nationals. Notably, Douglass was faster today than she was at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as she swam a 2:09.04 then in finals to win bronze.
Her splits from today were within range of the way Douglass typically swims a race, which is important for consistency and replicability.
Claire Curzan‘s Split Comparison:
|Practice Today
|PB (2023 US Nationals)
|2022 Westmont
|50
|29.4
|29.67
|30.04
|100
|32
|31.48
|31.82
|150
|32.5
|32.58
|32.49
|200
|33.9
|32.62
|32.96
|2:07.8
|2:06.35
|2:07.31
Curzan was about a second and a half off of her best time which she also swam this summer at US Nationals at the end of June. She finished third in that race in Indianapolis.
Curzan has only been under the 2:08 mark four times in her lifetime, with two of those swims coming from 2023 US Nationals. Today she was out faster on the first 50, although her last 50 was slightly slower evening out the first 50 speed.
Both Douglass and Curzan are training for the 2024 US Olympic Trials and subsequently the Paris Olympics. Douglass opted to not use her COVID-19 fifth year while Curzan is redshirting the 2023-2024 NCAA season.
2:07 2IM in practice LCM is ridiculous.
Douglass is a machine.
KD’s scary. Looks like focussing on long course is working out well for her.
I call BS on Desorbo’s watch
nice swims by both women
I wish I could swim nearly my pb in practice
I wish I could swim nearly my pb at my taper meet
Wow, Olympic season is upon us!! Shockingly fast time by Douglass. 2:07.3 would’ve won Worlds (other than herself, obviously). To do that at the end of practice in October is bonkers. She must be feeling very, very confident right now. Such a phenomenal and interesting swimmer to watch.
Looked like a terrible finish for CC-
Great swims!!
Hand or pad timing?