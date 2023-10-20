WATCH: ASU Men Clock 1:22.67 200 Medley Relay, Kharun Splits 19.55 Fly Leg

#1/#17 Arizona State vs. #5/#5 NC State

October 20-21, 2pm & 10am (PT)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile “ASU vs NCST”

The top dual meet of the weekend got off to a very hot start. Arizona state threw down a spicy 1:22.67 200 medley relay, followed not so far away by NC State, who clocked 1:23.27 but was very close 145 yds into the race. But ASU freshman Ilya Kharun came through once again with a monster fly split, clocking 19.55 to give the sun devils a commanding lead they maintained through the freestyle.

Arizona State NC State Dolan – 21.05 Hayes – 21.11 Marchand – 23.29 (44.34) Hoover – 23.37 (44.48) Kharun – 19.55 (1:03.89) Stokowski – 19.82 (1:04.30) Peel – 18.78 (1:22.67) McCarty – 18.97 (1:23.27)

While ASU’s lineup is what we would have expected with the absence of Jonny Kulow (who is at Pan American Games), NC State threw in a couple curve balls that could have notable implications for the wolfpack leading into the post-season.

Last NCAAs, NC State won the national title and clocked the fastest time ever in the 200 medley relay (1:20.67) with the lineup of Stokowski (20.3), Mason Hunter (22.9), Nyls Korstanje (19.1), and David Curtiss (18.2). Since then, they lost Hunter, Korstanje, and Curtiss, but seem to have some promising replacements after today.

Today NC State led off with Aiden Hayes, the NCAA champ in the 200 fly, who has proven himself in backstroke before, and he went stroke-for-stroke with ASU’s Dolan. Then sophomore Sam Hoover dove in, nearly matching Leon Marchand‘s breaststroke split with a 23.3. Even though all swimmers were suited, that’s a very promising split for Hoover, only being .4 in October off of Hunter’s split from NCAAs.

Stokowski then went under 20-seconds, once again giving the Pack options on the butterfly and backstroke legs. Up to this point, the race was incredibly close, but Stokowski took a half stroke into his finish, causing Freshman Quintin McCarty to leave late from the blocks and giving ASU open water into the win. McCarty splitting under 19 points to him bouncing back nicely from injury last season.