NC State Freshman Quintin McCarty Sidelined With Injury, Return Date Unknown

NC State freshman Quintin McCarty is currently out with an injury and his timetable for return is unknown.

McCarty, who came into the season as SwimSwam’s #2 ranked recruit in the boys’ high school class of 2022, has had a strong first half of the season with the Wolfpack, but has been absent from both of their meets in the new year, as NC State topped Duke on Jan. 14 and then swept Virginia and UNC in a tri-meet last weekend.

A sprint freestyle specialist, McCarty owns season-best times of 19.44 in the 50 free and 43.27 in the 100 free, both set in NC State’s October dual against Tennessee. Those swims rank him ninth and 15th, respectively, in the ACC this season.

In the 100 back, his season-best of 46.80 sits 11th in the conference this season.

The Colorado Springs native owns personal best times of 19.35 and 42.61 in the 50 and 100 free and 46.55 in the 100 back.

At the Wolfpack Invite in mid-November, McCarty placed fifth in the 50 free (19.50), 17th in the 100 free (43.46), 11th in the 100 back and 17th in the 100 fly (48.23).

It remains to be seen if McCarty will be available to compete for NC State at the ACC Championships, which run Feb. 14-18 in Greensboro, N.C. His season-best of 19.44 in the 50 free is just shy of the time required to earn an invite to NCAAs last season (19.28).

The Wolfpack are scheduled to visit Texas this weekend for a two-day dual on Friday and Saturday, while some swimmers will stay back and take on visiting UNCW on Friday.