Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

LSU Takes on Tuesday AM Sprint Stations | PRACTICE + PANCAKES

Comments: 1

Watch as the LSU Swim team works on power and speed during a January Tuesday morning practice. Highlighted by Olympic champions Maggie MacNeil and Brooks Curry, this sprint session includes a lot of drill work and specified exercises used to hone in on pure speed.

SPRINT STATIONS

  1. UW KICK w/ MED BALLS
    1. :20 Vertical Kick Fly
    2. 5x Bottom Blasts
    3. 2×25 :45 15 Kick UW w/ Med ball
    4. 2x (25 :35 15 uw Kick platinum, 25 :35 20 uw kick platinum, 25 orange :35 free, 25 :45 green kick UW
  2. PULL w/ STRAP, PADDLES, BUOY
    1. 2×100 1:30 Pink
    2. 2×50 1:00 Red
    3. 2×75 1:05 Pink
    4. 2×50 1:00 Red
    5. 6×25 :35 2 green, 1 orange
  3. TURN TECHNIQUE
    1. 2×25 :40 ankle wts 2 cycles into a fast turn mid pool
    2. 2×25 :40 2 cycles into a fast turn mid pool
    3. 1x speed assisted turn w/ ankle wts
    4. 1x speed assisted turn – work uw off wall
    5. 1x 12.5 orange
    6. 2×25 :40 platinum through turns
  4. POWER RACK PADDLES + FINS
    1. 3x light weight no equip
    2. 4x jumps otw
    3. 3x +2 plates of light weight
    4. 3x jumps otw
    5. 4x +3 plates of light weight
    6. 2×25 15 platinum stroke/10 orange free
    7. 50 yellow

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gummy Shark
30 minutes ago

Less is more. That’s a tough pill for some coaches to swallow, but not for the LSU coach!

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!