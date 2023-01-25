LSU Takes on Tuesday AM Sprint Stations | PRACTICE + PANCAKES

Watch as the LSU Swim team works on power and speed during a January Tuesday morning practice. Highlighted by Olympic champions Maggie MacNeil and Brooks Curry, this sprint session includes a lot of drill work and specified exercises used to hone in on pure speed.
SPRINT STATIONS
- UW KICK w/ MED BALLS
- :20 Vertical Kick Fly
- 5x Bottom Blasts
- 2×25 :45 15 Kick UW w/ Med ball
- 2x (25 :35 15 uw Kick platinum, 25 :35 20 uw kick platinum, 25 orange :35 free, 25 :45 green kick UW
- PULL w/ STRAP, PADDLES, BUOY
- 2×100 1:30 Pink
- 2×50 1:00 Red
- 2×75 1:05 Pink
- 2×50 1:00 Red
- 6×25 :35 2 green, 1 orange
- TURN TECHNIQUE
- 2×25 :40 ankle wts 2 cycles into a fast turn mid pool
- 2×25 :40 2 cycles into a fast turn mid pool
- 1x speed assisted turn w/ ankle wts
- 1x speed assisted turn – work uw off wall
- 1x 12.5 orange
- 2×25 :40 platinum through turns
- POWER RACK PADDLES + FINS
- 3x light weight no equip
- 4x jumps otw
- 3x +2 plates of light weight
- 3x jumps otw
- 4x +3 plates of light weight
- 2×25 15 platinum stroke/10 orange free
- 50 yellow
Less is more. That’s a tough pill for some coaches to swallow, but not for the LSU coach!