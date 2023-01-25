West Virginia Takes Down Iowa State and Northern Iowa In Double Dual

Iowa State vs. West Virginia vs. Northern Iowa

January 21, 2023

Ames, Iowa

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results

Team Scores: Iowa State def. Northern Iowa 213.5-85.5 West Virginia def. Iowa State 157-142 West Virginia def. Northern Iowa 209-90



Iowa State hosted Big-12 rival West Virginia and in-state opponent Northern Iowa for a double dual meet this past weekend. West Virginia collected wins against both teams, while Iowa State topped Northern Iowa. The closest meet of the three ended up between the Big-12 teams, as the Mountaineers beat the Cyclones by a slim margin of just 15 points.

West Virginia opened the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay, as the team of Jacqueline McCutchan, Mia Cheatwood, Harna Minezawa, and Ada Szwabinska combined for a final time of 1:43.79 over Iowa State’s 1:43.96.

Cheatwood picked up two individual victories in the breaststroke races for the Mountaineers. She first won the 100 breast, touching the wall at 1:03.13, under two tenths ahead of Iowa State’s Gabrielle LePine (1:03.32). In the 200, Cheatwood again edged out LePine by a few tenths for the win in 2:18.30. LePine’s time of 2:18.60 marked a season-best.

The 200 freestyle was another strong event for the Mountaineers, as junior Abby Reardon led a 1-2 finish. Reardon posted a 1:52.14 to take 1st, while her teammate Gabriela De La Torre snagged 2nd in 1:53.92. Iowa State’s Ashley Bengston was close behind in 3rd, clocking a 1:54.04.

Iowa State’s distance duo of Brinley Horras and Maddy Rundell went 1-2 in the 1000. Horras dominated the event with a 10 second win over Rundell, as they clocked 10:19.77 and 10:29.83, respectively. West Virginia’s Reardon took 1st in the 500 with a 5:00.28, while Horras was runner-up in 5:03.48.

Other individual winners for Iowa State included Sophia Goushchina in the 100 back (55.62) and Trinity Kay in the 200 IM (2:03.73). Both easily won their respective events, with Goushchina winning by nearly a second and Kay by over two seconds.

Northern Iowa had two individual event winners of their own with Faith Larsen and Amber Finke. Larsen recorded a 23.66 to win the 50 free by nearly two tenths. Finke contributed another win for the Panthers in the 200 back, where she dominated the event to win by almost two seconds in a 2:01.63. In the 100 back, Finke also notched 3rd place finish with at 56.59, tying with Iowa State’s Madi Dohrn.

Other top-4 finishers for Northern Iowa included Hallory Domnick, who clocked a 1:54.07 in the 200 free for 4th place, and Scout Bergwall, who grabbed 4th in the 100 fly (57.78).

West Virginia solidified their win over the Cyclones in the 400 freestyle relay, where the quartet of McCutchan (51.60), De La Torre (52.01), Reardon (51.93), and Szwabinska (50.93) clocked a final time of 3:26.47, over a second faster than Iowa State’s ‘A’ team.

On the boards, Iowa State’s Joscelyn Buss took first over Northern Iowa’s Kate Mitchell on 3-meter by over 11 points. West Virginia’s Marian Tiemeier beat Northern Iowa’s Taylor Hogan by less than a point on 1-meter, ending with a score of 271.25.

The Cyclones will take a trip to Texas next weekend to take on TCU and North Texas while West Virginia will host Villanova. Northern Iowa is entering the final part of their season, and will head to the Coyote Invite the first weekend of February.