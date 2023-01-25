Iowa and Vanderbilt Tie in Women’s Dual Meet

IOWA vs VANDERBILT (WOMEN’S DUAL MEET)

Saturday, January 21, 2023

Iowa City, IA

SCY (25 yards)

Results

TEAM SCORES

Iowa – 131

Vanderbilt – 131

Iowa hosted Vanderbilt for a women’s dual meet this past Saturday in Iowa City. The meet ended in a tie, with both teams scoring 131 points.

The Hawkeyes swept the relays on the day. In the 200 medley relay, Kennedy Gilbertson (26.09), Sheridan Schreiber (29.19), Scarlet Martin (24.82), and Molly Pederson (23.77) combined for a 1:43.80. Three of the four members of that relay went on to help Iowa to victory in the 400 free relay as well. Gilbertson (51.19), Sabina Kupcova (51.66), Pederson (52.36), and Martin (51.88) teamed up for a 3:27.09 in that relay.

Kennedy Gilbertson was one of the top performers of the meet, winning two individual events on top of her two relay victories. Gilbertson first won the 100 back, where she clocked a 55.23 to touch first by nearly two seconds. She then went on to win the 100 free in 51.74, touching out teammate Sabina Kupcova (51.98) and Vanderbilt’s Ellen Taliaferro (51.99).

Kupcova was the winner of the 50 free, swimming a 24.18 to win by a comfortable margin. She also won the 200 free, clocking a 1:51.23, making her another double individual event winner. In the 200 free, Kupcova pulled away from the field on the back half of the race.

Vanderbilt’s Mercedes Traba was another double event winner, taking the 500 free and 400 IM. In the 500 free, Traba posted a 4:59.72, winning the race handily. She then went on to win the 400 IM in 4:30.52, establishing the early lead and again winning the race by a wide margin.

Faith Knelson was another Vanderbilt swimmer to win two individual events, sweeping the breaststroke events. In the 100 breast, Knelson swam a 1:03.44, winning the race by 2.5 seconds. She went on to win the 200 breast in 2:20.52.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS