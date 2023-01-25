2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Tickets To Go On Sale To General Public Feb. 1

Tickets to the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials will go on sale to the general public in one week’s time, Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Trials will run from June 15-23, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Initially, only All-Session tickets will be for sale, with details regarding group sales, along with single and multi-session tickets, to be released at a later date by USA Swimming.

A USA Swimming spokesperson said that a direct link for general ticket sales will be available early next week.

Members of the U.S. National Team, their families and coaches were given early access to all-session tickets on Nov. 28, and on Dec. 1, USA Swimming, U.S. Masters Swimming and Indiana Sports Corps members were given access.

There will be a total of 17 sessions (eight prelims, nine finals) at the 2024 Olympic Trials, an uptick compared to the usual 15 after Paris 2024 unveiled a new nine-day swimming schedule earlier this year.

USA Swimming recently confirmed the order of events for the Trials, which you can find below:

Preliminaries Semi-finals & Finals Saturday, June 15 Saturday, June 15 W 100 Butterlfy W 100 Butterfly Semi W 400 Freestyle M 400 Freestyle Final M 100 Breaststroke W 400 Freestyle Final M 400 Freestyle M 100 Breaststroke Semi Sunday, June 16 Sunday, June 16 M 200 Freestyle M 400 IM Final M 400 IM W 100 Butterfly Final W 100 Breaststroke M 200 Freestyle Semi M 100 Backstroke W 100 Breaststroke Semi W 200 Freestyle M 100 Backstroke Semi M 100 Breaststroke Final W 200 Freestyle Semi Monday, June 17 Monday, June 17 W 400 IM W 400 IM Final W 100 Backstroke M 200 Freestyle Final M 800 Freestyle W 100 Backstroke Semi M 100 Backstroke Final W 100 Breaststroke Final W 200 Freestyle Final Tuesday, June 18 Tuesday, June 18 M 200 Butterfly M 100 Freestyle Semi M 100 Freestyle M 200 Butterfly Semi W 1500 Freestyle W 100 Backstroke Final W 100 Freestyle M 800 Freestyle Final M 200 Breaststroke W 100 Freestyle Semi M 200 Breaststroke Semi Wednesday, June 19 Wednesday, June 19 W 200 Breaststroke W 100 Freestyle Final M 200 Backstroke M 200 Butterfly Final W 200 Butterfly M 200 Breaststroke Final W 1500 Freestyle Final M 200 Backstroke Semi W 200 Breaststroke Semi W 200 Butterfly Semi M 100 Freestyle Final Thursday, June 20 Thursday, June 20 W 200 Backstroke W 200 Butterfly Final M 50 Freestyle M 200 Backstroke Final M 200 IM W 200 Backstroke Semi W 200 Breaststroke Semi M 200 IM Semi M 50 Freestyle Semi Friday, June 21 Friday, June 21 M 100 Butterfly M 50 Freestyle Final W 200 IM W 200 Backstroke Final W 800 Freestyle M 200 IM Final M 100 Butterfly Semi W 200 IM Semi Saturday, June 22 Saturday, June 22 W 50 Freestyle M 100 Butterfly Final M 1500 Freestyle W 50 Freestyle Semi W 200 IM Final W 800 Freestyle Final Sunday, June 23 Sunday, June 23 No session W 50 Freestyle Final M 1500 Freestyle Final

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials will shift to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis after four straight trips to the CHI Health Center in Omaha, with seat capacity expected to rise from 14,500 to somewhere in the vicinity of 30,000 to 35,000 spectators.

In 2016, all 15 sessions in Omaha sold out.