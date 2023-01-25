Sarah Sjostrom Withdraws From Euro Meet Due To Back Pain

2023 LUXEMBOURG EURO MEET

Friday, January 27th – Sunday, January 29th

Centre National Sportif et Culturel d’Coque, Luxembourg

LCM (50m)

World Championships-qualifying meet

The 2023 Luxembourg Euro Meet kicks off this Friday, however, one of its most anticipated stars will no longer be competing.

29-year-old Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden was set to make her 2023 racing debut this weekend but tells SwimSwam she has withdrawn due to a recurring back injury.

“I’ve been having problems with my back for many years,” the multi-Olympic champion said.

“Most of the time I’m able to train and compete normally. But last week I was struggling with bad pains and I didn’t feel ready to race this week.”

This isn’t the first time her back issues have forced a withdrawal from competition. During the 2020 International Swimming League (ISL) season, the Team Energy Standard member missed her squad’s match #6 of that year.

But Sjostrom has already proved she’s as tough as they come.

In 2021, the year of the postponed 2020 Olympic Games, she slipped on ice while visiting a friend in February and fractured her elbow. Sjostrom lost 4 centimeters of muscle mass from her injured arm due to atrophy after the injury. However, the Swede fought her way back to silver in the women’s 50m free in Tokyo.