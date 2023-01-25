Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sarah Sjostrom Withdraws From Euro Meet Due To Back Pain

2023 LUXEMBOURG EURO MEET

  • Friday, January 27th – Sunday, January 29th
  • Centre National Sportif et Culturel d’Coque, Luxembourg
  • LCM (50m)
  • World Championships-qualifying meet
  • Meet Site
  • Live Results (when available)

The 2023 Luxembourg Euro Meet kicks off this Friday, however, one of its most anticipated stars will no longer be competing.

29-year-old Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden was set to make her 2023 racing debut this weekend but tells SwimSwam she has withdrawn due to a recurring back injury.

“I’ve been having problems with my back for many years,” the multi-Olympic champion said.

“Most of the time I’m able to train and compete normally. But last week I was struggling with bad pains and I didn’t feel ready to race this week.”

This isn’t the first time her back issues have forced a withdrawal from competition. During the 2020 International Swimming League (ISL) season, the Team Energy Standard member missed her squad’s match #6 of that year.

But Sjostrom has already proved she’s as tough as they come.

In 2021, the year of the postponed 2020 Olympic Games, she slipped on ice while visiting a friend in February and fractured her elbow. Sjostrom lost 4 centimeters of muscle mass from her injured arm due to atrophy after the injury. However, the Swede fought her way back to silver in the women’s 50m free in Tokyo.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!