FHSAA Florida 1A State Finalist Elena Dinehart (2023) commits to East Carolina

Elena Dinehart from Cutler Bay, Florida, has committed to swim and study at East Carolina University beginning in the fall of 2023. ECU has been building back up its women’s team after it was cut in 2020 and reinstated in 2021.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at East Carolina University! Thank you to my family, friends and coaches who helped me get to where I am today. I am so excited to be a part of such a special team! Can’t wait to be a pirate!”

Dinehart is currently a senior at Cutler Bay Senior High School and swims year-round for South Florida Aquatic Club. She has a pretty even event split between freestyle, backstroke and butterfly with Futures Championships cuts in all three disciplines.

At the FHSAA Florida 1A State Championships, Dinehart hit a best time in her 100-yard freestyle (52.91) as a relay lead off for the Cutler Bay High School 4×100 freestyle relay. She also achieved a best time in the 100-yard backstroke prelims in a 56.56, which got her into finals where she placed 10th. At the 2021 SOFL FGC Senior Championships, Dinehart hit bests in her 100-yard fly (11th, 56.34), and was runner-up in finals in her 200-yard back (1:58.54).

Best Times SCY:

100 free — 52.91

200 free — 1:51.39

100 back — 56.56

200 back — 1:58.54

100 fly — 56.34

200 fly — 2:06.59

200IM — 2:06.51

At the 2022 American Athletic Conference Championships, the ECU women placed last out of five teams. They only had a roster of 14 swimmers which is quite small for a DI mid-major, but they have been consistently rebuilding their roster after they were cut in 2020 and then reinstated in 2021. ECU has almost doubled their roster for the 2022-2023 season, with ten members of the team being freshmen.

Dinehart will have quite a few options with what she could swim at the AAC Conference Championships. On day one, her best time in the 200 IM would have placed 14th, with only one ECU swimmer in the event. On day two, she would have placed 15th in 100-yard fly, 15th in the 200-yard free, and 8th in the 100-yard back. On the final day, she would have placed 4th in 200 back, being the only ECU swimmer in A finals. Dinehart’s third event will likely be determined by ECU’s depth in the 200 IM, 100 fly, and 200 free, with Dinehart swimming whichever event projects her to score the most points.

Dinehart will be adding to a 2027 class of five total freshmen, consisting of three other swimmers: Carlie Clements, Campbell Murawski, and Danielle McCarthy.

