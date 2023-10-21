Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

World Aquatics Reportedly Facing Pressure to Move World Champs From Qatar Over Hamas Ties

Comments: 3
by Riley Overend 3

October 20th, 2023 International, News

According to a report by Israeli newspaper Haaretz on Thursday, “officials from Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Azerbaijan, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Scandinavian countries” (presumably Denmark, Norway, and Sweden) have asked World Aquatics to relocate the 2024 World Championships away from the Qatari capital of Doha because of the country’s ties to Hamas.

For the past decade, Qatar has provided asylum for Hamas leadership in Doha while also supporting the Palestinian group financially. That partnership is under the microscope again after a surprise attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 that left more than 1,300 Israelis dead and dozens more captured as hostages. Israel responded by declaring a war that has killed more than 3,700 Palestinians, including more than 1,500 children, and displaced more than a million Gaza residents over the past two weeks.

Qatar, a wealthy nation with less than half a million citizens, is in a unique position as an ally of both Hamas and the U.S. military, which operates a command base not far from the swanky Doha hotels and villas hosting Hamas leaders. Last year, the U.S. declared Qatar a “Major Non-NATO Ally.”

Qatar was reportedly the lead negotiator in Friday’s release of two American hostages taken Oct. 7 and earned thanks from President Joe Biden. According to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, 10 other Americans remain unaccounted for in the conflict.

Last week, World Aquatics moved the final stop of the Open Water World Cup Series from Eilat, Israel to Funchal, Portugal amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. World Aquatics did not make a broader statement on the ongoing war, referring to the war as “recent occurrences in Israel.”

World Aquatics president Husain Al-Musallam is a native of Kuwait, where the government has no diplomatic relations with Israel and has blamed the Israelis for the war and sided with Palestine in the decades-long conflict. Al-Musallam is not a government official and the statements of the Kuwaiti government do not seem to have impacted World Aquatics’ stance on Israel in the past, awarding the country several high-profile events, including the recent World Junior Swimming Championships.

The 2024 World Championships are set to be the first edition ever held in the Middle East, but Doha has hosted the Short Course World Championships in 2014 as well as nine legs of the World Cup series between 2012 and 2021.

3
Sub13
16 seconds ago

The only reason it’s even happening is because it’s contracted to Qatar, no? If they don’t want it in Qatar then they could just scrap it.

rhode
37 seconds ago

Why not just cancel it. A World Championships in February was a joke from the very beginning.

Troyy
18 minutes ago

It’s too late for that.

