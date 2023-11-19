Will Modglin Was Excited to Finally Swim Backstroke Races With A Wedge

2023 TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITATIONAL

This week at the Texas Invite, Longhorn freshman Will Modglin threw down 20.6/44.4/1:38.9 in the 50/100/200 backstroke, all best times. After his races, Modglin was grateful to finally be using a backstroke wedge on his starts, bemoaning that in they weren’t allowed in high school swimming.

Watch Modglin’s 44.4 100 Back here:

Watch Modglin’s 20.6 50 back leading off the 200 medley relay here: