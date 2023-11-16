2023 Texas Invitational: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITATIONAL

November 15-18, 2023 (10 am/6 pm CT)

Austin, Texas

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center

SCY (25 Yards)

Prelims: 10 am (CT) / 6 pm (CT)

Results

After things got underway last night with some relays, the first full day of action at the 2023 Texas Hall of Fame Swimming Invite is upon us from the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.

Mirroring the NCAA Championship schedule, the opening prelim session will feature heats in the 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free.

Key names in action include two of the NCAA’s top three swimmers in the women’s 500 free this season, USC’s Claire Tuggle and Stanford’s Aurora Roghair, while Texas’ Erica Sullivan is also in the field as the third seed.

The women’s 200 IM features the top-ranked swimmer in the nation in Stanford’s Lucy Bell, while the 50 free is headlined by Longhorn Grace Cooper, one of four women who have been sub-22 so far this season.

On the men’s side, defending NCAA champion Luke Hobson highlights the men’s 500 free field, with freshmen Krzysztof Chmielewski (USC) and Rex Maurer (Stanford) also in the mix.

Texas first-year Nate Germonprez is the top seed in the 200 IM, while the 50 free has eight swimmers within a half-second of one another at the top, led by USC’s Artem Selin.

Women’s 500-Yard Freestyle — Prelims

NCAA Record: 4:24.06 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:37.89

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:41.09

Top 8:

Men’s 500-Yard Freestyle — Prelims

NCAA Record: 4:06.32 — Kieran Smith, Florida (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:10.74

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:14.36

Top 8:

Women’s 200-Yard IM — Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:53.66

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:56.90

Top 8:

Men’s 200-Yard IM — Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:36.34 — Léon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:41.03

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:43.14

Top 8:

Women’s 50-Yard Freestyle — Prelims

NCAA Record: 20.79 — Maggie MacNeil, Louisiana State (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 21.63

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 22.15

Top 8:

Men’s 50-Yard Freestyle — Prelims

NCAA Record: 17.63 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 18.82

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 19.21

Top 8: