Leon Marchand Scratches 500 Free Prelims at NC State Invite With Illness

2023 NC STATE/GAC INVITATIONAL

November 16-18, 2023

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims Finals

Prelims start at 9:30AM Eastern, Finals at 5:30 PM Eastern

Participating teams: #1M/#15W Arizona State, #4M/#7w NC State, #8M/#18W Virginia Tech, Army, #16W Duke

Arizona State raised the collective hopes of a Leon Marchand rested 500 yard free on Thursday morning at the NC State/GAC Invitational, but the result never came.

Marchand was a declared false start (late scratch) in the event, with ASU head coach Bob Bowman citing an illness.

“He’s been battling an illness for the last week,” Bowman said. “He is here and we are taking it day by day.”

Marchand is still scheduled to swim the 400 IM and 200 breast for the remainder of the meet individually.

Marchand is best known as an IM’er, and the 200 IM is his typical day 1/2 event at championship meets, but his incredible versatility has always left wonder about what he could do fully-rested in some ‘secondary’ events.

His best time in the 500 free is a 4:07.81 from the team’s dual meets gainst Arizona last February. Besides being easily the fastest dual meet time ever, it is also the 6th-best performance in any meet ever. Kieran Smith’s 4:06.82 is the record in that race.

With a lot of speculation that he might go pro after the Paris Olympics, the absence on Thursday could leave that longing forever.

In Marchand’s absence, NC State’s Owen Lloyd qualified 1st in the 500 free in 4:16.52 and Arizona State had the top four qualifiers in the 200 IM, led by Hungarian Hubert Kos in 1:41.56.