2023 Texas Invitational: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITATIONAL

November 15-18, 2023 (10 am/6 pm CT)

Austin, Texas

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center

SCY (25 Yards)

Prelims: 10 am (CT) / 6 pm (CT)

Results

There will be a number of marquee matchups on Day 3 of the Texas Invitational, including the women’s 100 breaststroke where Kaitlyn Dobler and Anna Elendt will go head-to-head after respective 3rd and 4th-place finishes at the 2023 NCAA Championships.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 48.46 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 50.69

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 52.20

Top 8:

It was a dominant opening event for the Texas women in the 100 fly, as the Longhorns grabbed the top five seeds for the final with two swimmers going sub-51.

Reigning 200 fly national champ Emma Sticklen led the way in a time of 50.72, just shy of her season-best 50.48 set in a tri-meet earlier this month.

Her teammate Olivia Bray became the third swimmer to go 50-point this season (based on times entering the day) in 50.96, with her best time sitting at 50.07 from the 2023 Big 12s.

Kelly Pash followed in 51.35, not far off her lifetime best of 51.01 set at the Minnesota Invite last December.

Freshman Campbell Stoll was 5th in 52.26, the fastest swim of her college career, while Ava Longi was 4th in 52.15, having been 52.02 earlier this season.

MEN’S 100 FLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 44.64

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 45.57

Rafael Gu (STAN), 45.13 Sam Artmann (TEX), 46.23 Alec Filipovic (TEX), 46.41 Aaron Sequeira (STAN), 46.43 Ethan Hu (STAN), 46.60 Holden Smith (TEX), 46.72 Michal Chmielewski (USC), 47.00 Avery Voss (STAN), 47.06

Stanford’s Rafael Gu dominated the men’s 100 fly as he claimed the top seed by more than a second in 45.13, just three one-hundredths shy of his lifetime best set at the 2023 Pac-12s.

Gu was coming into the day riding some momentum after swimming the two fastest 50 frees of his career on Thursday.

Stanford put four up into the ‘A’ final, while Texas had three, with Sam Artmann and Alec Filipovic sitting in the 2nd and 3rd spots.

Artmann set a new season-best of 46.23, not too far off his PB of 45.97, while Filipovic set a new personal best of 46.41, getting under his 46.63 from the Big 12 Championships in February.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:03.62

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:11.36

Top 8:

Justina Kozan (USC), 4:06.85 Lucy Bell (STAN), 4:08.09 Caroline Bricker (STAN), 4:08.18 Kelly Pash (TEX), 4:08.72 Samantha Tadder (STAN), 4:11.66 Macky Hodges (USC), 4:12.62 Claire Tuggle (USC), 4:12.67 Charlotte Hook (STAN), 4:14.21

MEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 3:28.82 – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:38.90

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 3:42.99

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, Cal (2015)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:42.84

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:45.31

MEN’S 200 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:29.15 – Dean Farris, Harvard (2019)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:31.74

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:32.85

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 55.73 – Lilly King, Indiana (2019)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 58.02

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 59.73

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS

NCAA Record: 49.69 – Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 51.10

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 51.90

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 48.26 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 50.88

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 52.36

MEN’S 100 BACK – PRELIMS