2023 NC State Invite: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 NC STATE/GAC INVITATIONAL

November 16-18, 2023

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims Finals

Prelims start at 9:30AM Eastern, Finals at 5:30 PM Eastern

Participating teams: #1M/#15W Arizona State, #4M/#7w NC State, #8M/#18W Virginia Tech, Army, #16W Duke

The second preliminary session of the 2023 NC State Invitational will feature heats in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast and 100 back, with plenty of stars set to be in action.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:03.62

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:11.36

Top 8:

NC State junior Grace Sheble led a trio of Wolfpack swimmers who occupy the top three spots in the prelims of the women’s 400 IM, with Sheble leading the field by three seconds in a time of 4:09.59.

The swim for Sheble is essentially right on what she went in the prelims of this meet last year, having gone 4:09.33 in the morning before getting down to 4:06.73 in the final. Sheble set a lifetime best of 4:04.65 in the prelims at NCAAs last season before finishing 5th in the final.

Her sophomore teammate Katherine Helms swam her fastest 400 IM since entering college to qualify 2nd into the final in 4:12.50, quicker than her fastest last season: 4:13.85. Helms owns a PB of 4:09.80 from the Potomac Valley Senior Championships in March 2022.

The third NC State swimmer making it through was senior Yara Hierath, who was within a second of her NCAA time from last season (4:12.84) in 4:13.77.

Arizona State and Duke both put a pair of swimmers into the ‘A’ final, with Sun Devil freshman Sonia Vaishnani the only one of the four hitting a new best time, chipping .04 off her month-old PB in 4:16.19.

MEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 3:28.82 – Leon Marchand , Arizona State (2023)

, Arizona State (2023) 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:38.90

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 3:42.99

Top 8:

After scratching out of yesterday’s 500 free with an illness, defending NCAA champion and U.S. Open Record holder Leon Marchand made his first appearance of the meet in the heats of the men’s 400 IM.

Marchand was one of six Arizona State swimmers qualifying into tonight’s ‘A’ final, with teammate Hubert Kos leading the way in a time of 3:42.96, with Marchand close behind in 3:43.12.

Kos, a sophomore, sets a new season-best en route to the top seed, having logged a personal best of 3:36.86 at the 2023 NCAA Championships where he finished 4th. The Hungarian native may be best known for his upset World Championship title in the 200 back this past summer, but he’s got an impressive medley resume that includes a pair of LC European titles in the 200 IM.

Marchand cruised through to finish less than two-tenths back, with his clocking well short of his season-best 3:37.96 set in early October against UNLV.

ASU sophomore Cale Martter was just 13 one-hundredths off his lifetime best to advance 3rd in 3:43.84, with NC State’s Owen Lloyd hot on his heels in 3:43.91.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 48.46 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 50.69

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 52.20

Top 8:

Abby Arens (NCS), 51.59 Aleyna Ozkan (DUKE), 52.18 Lindsay Looney (ASU), 52.87 Miriam Sheehan (NCS), 52.97 Martina Peroni (DUKE), 53.07 Molly Donlan (DUKE), 53.59 Katrina Marty (ASU), 53.66 Tyler Driscoll (NCS), 53.70

MEN’S 100 FLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 44.64

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 45.57

Top 8:

Ilya Kharun (ASU), 44.51 Jonny Kulow (ASU), 46.10 Noah Bowers (NCS), 46.28 Noah Henderson (NCS), 46.49 Mario Molla Yanes (VT), 46.61 Alexander Colson (ASU), 46.63 Arsenio Bustos (NCS), 47.01 Filip Senc-Samardzic (ASU), 47.21

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, Cal (2015)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:42.84

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:45.31

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:29.15 – Dean Farris, Harvard (2019)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:31.74

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:32.85

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 55.73 – Lilly King, Indiana (2019)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 58.02

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 59.73

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS

NCAA Record: 49.69 – Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 51.10

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 51.90

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 48.26 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 50.88

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 52.36

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 BACK – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 43.35 – Luca Urlando, Georgia (2022)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 44.71

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 45.70

Top 8: