Gretchen Walsh Ties for 8th in the 100 Free Prelims – But There’s a Catch

2023 TENNESSEE INVITATIONAL

Gretchen Walsh, the second-fastest swimmer ever in the short course yards 100 free, finished tied for 8th in the 100 long course meters freestyle on Friday at the Tennessee Invitational.

That in itself would be a disappointing swim, relative to her personal best of 53.14…if she had actually swum freestyle.

But in actuality, the Virginia junior swam the race butterfly, posting a 57.08 to tie with Alabama’s Kailyn Winter (who swam freestyle).

The swim-off isn’t going to happen, though, because Walsh’s teammate Aimee Canny is scratching the final, meaning that both Winter and Walsh will swim in the A heat.

According to Virginia associate head coach Tyler Fenwick, Walsh plans to swim fly again in the final, albeit in yards.

The swap of events allowed Walsh to swim the 200 free, not a traditional event for her, on Thursday without having to swim two individual events in the same session. The result was best times in both long course (2:01.17) and short course (1:41.32).

Walsh’s 57.09, then, goes from an “oops” to arguably the best long course performance of the Tennessee Invite so far. Her personal best is a 56.34 from US Trials in June; this is the 3rd-fastest time of her career so far.