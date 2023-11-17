Gretchen Walsh Clocks 1:41.32 200 Free, #11 All-Time, as UVA Adds to 200 Free Depth

After breaking the American Record in the 50-yard freestyle yesterday, Gretchen Walsh continued her impressive season with a 1:41.32 200-yard freestyle school record during the second night of finals at the Tennessee Invite. That swim erased her previous best time of 1:43.24, which was set at the Cavalier Invitational this past February. Her time of 1:41.32 ranks her as the 11th fastest performer of all-time.

Top All-Time Performers

Missy Franklin 1:39.10 Mallory Comerford 1:39.80 Katie Ledecky 1:40.36 Simone Manuel & Taylor Ruck 1:40.37 N/A Allison Schmitt 1:40.62 Summer McIntosh 1:40.63 Siobhan Haughey 1:40.69 Bella Sims 1:40.78 Megan Romano 1:41.23 Gretchen Walsh 1:41.32

Most of her improvement stemmed from the front end of the race, as she took out the first 150 nearly two seconds faster than she did at the Cavalier Invite.

2023 Tennessee Invite 2023 Cavalier Invite 1st 50 22.94 23.58 2nd 50 25.56 26.47 3rd 50 26.17 26.61 4th 50 26.65 26.58 Total Time 1:41.32 1:43.24

The UVA women have had a surge of great performances in the 200 freestyle over the past two years, and have developed quite the depth. Here’s a look at their depth chart:

Top 5 Active UVA Swimmers:

The swim from Gretchen Walsh tonight creates an interesting decision for the UVA coaching staff regarding the 800 Freestyle Relay line-up. Adding up their top four swimmers and factoring in relay starts, UVA is well within reach of the long-standing NCAA record that Stanford put on the books back in 2017:

Stanford 2017 Record: Hypothetical UVA Line-Up: Simone Manuel – 1:41.41 Gretchen Walsh – 1:41.32 Lia Neal – 1:42.15 Alex Walsh – 1:41.13 (-0.5 for relay start) Ella Eastin – 1:41.89 Aimee Canny – 1:41.84 (-0.5 for relay start) Katie Ledecky – 1:40.46 Reilly Tiltman – 1:42.67 (-0.5 for relay start) 6:45.91 6:46.96

While on paper it looks like the UVA women have a shot to challenge the record, it will ultimately come down to what the line-up looks like at the end of the season. In the previous two years, Gretchen Walsh has skipped this relay to focus on the four shorter ones: 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay, and 400 Medley Relay.

Alex Walsh, who was a member of the NCAA title winning 800 Freestyle Relay last year for the Cavaliers, has contested it at NCAAs each year. After swimming on the NCAA title winning relay her freshman year, Stanford took the 2022 NCAA title in the event. UVA returned to the top in 2023, touching out Stanford by just under a second to win in 6:49.82. Though A. Walsh has swam on the 800 Freestyle Relay at NCAAs throughout her career, she has been a staple on each of the other four at some point throughout her career at UVA as well. In fact, she currently holds the NCAA record in each of the other four relays, so it is not guaranteed that even A. Walsh swims on the 800 Freestyle Relay this year.

Given how close the UVA women appear to be to this legendary NCAA record, you would have to think they would want a shot at it at some point this season. The 800 Freestyle Relay actually took place at the Tennessee Invite during tonight’s finals session, but UVA opted not to compete in the relay. This is nothing new for Virginia, as they have scratched this relay at their midseason meet in both 2021 and 2022. Given UVA did not swim it here in Tennessee, they will have two more opportunities to give it a go this season: 2023 ACCs and the NCAA Championships in March.

Gretchen Walsh Personal Bests: