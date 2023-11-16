Gretchen Walsh Ties NCAA And U.S. Open Record With 20.79 50 Free, Breaks American Record

2023 TENNESSEE INVITATIONAL

November 15-17, 2023

Knoxville, Tennessee

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center

LCM (50-meter) prelims / SCY (25-yard) finals

Prelims: 9:30am (EST)/ Finals: 6pm (EST)

2024 NCAA Championships Standards

WOMEN’S 50-YARD FREESTYLE — FINALS

NCAA Record: 20.79 — Maggie MacNeil , Louisiana State (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 21.63

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 22.15

On the opening night of the 2023 Tennessee Invite, Virginia third-year Gretchen Walsh put up a winning time of 20.79 in the 50-yard free. That performance ties Maggie MacNeil‘s 50 free NCAA and U.S. Open record from the 2023 NCAA Championships and also beats her own American record time of 20.83 from the 2023 ACC Championships.

Walsh’s performance on Wednesday night marks her sixth time going under the 21-point barrier in the 50 free.

Top Performers All-Time, Women’s 50-yard freestyle:

Gretchen Walsh, Virginia/Maggie MacNeil, LSU (2023) — 20.79 Kate Douglass, Virginia — 20.84 (2022) Abbey Weitzeil, Cal — 20.90 (2019) Erika Brown, Tennessee — 21.03 (2020)

Earlier in the session, Walsh put up a 20.37 50 free relay split anchoring the 200 free relay, which has her tying MacNeil the third-fastest 50 free relay performer of all time behind Kate Douglass and Anna Hopkin.

All-Time Relay Performers, 50-Yard Free:

Walsh has seemingly been knocking on the door on the 50 free NCAA record all fall, posting a 21.28 50 free in September and a 20.95 unsuited at the Virginia-Texas dual meet in October.