2023 Texas Invitational: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 TEXAS INVITATIONAL

November 15-18, 2023 (10am/6pm CT)

Austin, Texas

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center

SCY (25 Yards)

Prelims: 10am (CT) / 6pm (CT)

Results

The 2023 Texas Invitational kicks off with a relays only finals session. Like the first night of NCAA Championships, the only two events tonight are the 200 medley relay and 800 freestyle relay, with a 30 minute break between the two.

A quick reminder about how relay qualification for NCAAs works:

The simplest way to qualify relays for NCAAs is to hit the “A Cut,” formally known as the “Qualifying Standard” in a relay.

Once a team has an “A” standard relay, they can also enter all relays where they’ve earned the “B” standard, formally known as a “Provisional Standard.”

Teams with four individual swimmers qualified can swim relay events in which they have at least a “B” standard.

Relays are qualified “to the team”, not the individual swimmers so teams can take whichever swimmers they want to use on the relay.

Teams must have at least one individual invite to send relays.

The USC women have been on fire to start the season. They’ve suited up several times already, but it will still be interesting to see how they look when they’re presumably semi-tapered. They lead the way here in the 200 medley relay having already hit the NCAA ‘A’ cut with a 1:35.37 from their dual against ASU that ranks #2 in the NCAA. It should be a good race between them and the Longhorns, as Texas sits jus .26 seconds behind them in the season rankings.

On the women’s side, another big storyline to follow will of course be Stanford. Their relays took a big hit when they lost Claire Curzan, Torri Huske, and Taylor Ruck. The 200 medley has historically been one of their weakest relays at the 800 free relay one of the strongest, so we’ll get a look at what both ends of the spectrum have got at the midseason mark. Last season, the Cardinal women were the only team to secure five ‘A’ cuts by the end of midseason invites.

There are similar storylines on the men’s side as well. Both Texas and Stanford have had their relay lineups from 2023 NCAAs decimated by graduations, redshirts, and swimmers turning pro. They’re expecting a lot from their freshmen classes in order to keep themselves competitive this season, and we’ll get a chance here to see what they can do after a few months of training at their new programs.

Women’s 200-Yard Medley Relay — Finals

NCAA Record: 1:31.73 — Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, K. Douglass) (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:36.24

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:37.00

Top 8:

USC ‘A’ (Famous, Dobler, Delgado, Buinaia) — 1:34.07 Texas ‘A’ (Kern, Elendt, Sticklen, Cooper) — 1:34.14 Texas ‘B’ (Bray, Hanley, Longi, Davidson) — 1:35.68 Wisconsin ‘A’ — 1:36.98 Texas ‘C’ — 1:37.35 Stanford ‘B’ — 1:38.15 Wisconsin ‘B’ — 1:39.38 UNLV ‘A’ — 1:40.64

It was a tight race between USC and Texas for the win, but ultimately the Trojan women held on for the win in a time of 1:34.07–a new program record. It was the front half of the relay that made the difference in the race against the Longhorns. Caroline Famous continued her breakout season with a new 50 backstoke PB, leading off in 23.86. Kaitlyn Dobler followed up with a 25.99, giving USC the lead heading into the back half of the relay.

Annicka Delgado and Vasilissa Buinaia split 22.72 and 21.50, respectively, to hold off a charging Texas team. Emma Kern (24.07 backstroke) and Anna Elendt (26.23 breaststroke) got things started for the Longhorns. Then, Emma Sticklen dove in and began to creep up on the Trojans with a 22.69 split. Grace Cooper anchored in 21.15, just running out of room to catch Buinaia.

Both teams easily cleared the NCAA ‘A’ standard. The Trojan women were also faster than their 2023 NCAA squad; their time tonight would’ve finished 5th.

Notably, Stanford’s ‘A’ relay was disqualified. Their ‘B’ relay team of Natalie Mannion (24.77), Caroline Bricker (27.07), Charlotte Hook (23.73), and Kayla Wilson (22.58) finished 6th, outside of the NCAA ‘B’ cut.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin’s ‘A’ team logged an NCAA ‘B’ cut time of 1:36.98. Wisconsin began to noticeably improve their relays last year and this shows that they’ve continued that trend as they didn’t have a ‘B’ cut in this relay after invites last season. Hailey Tierney helps massively with that, as she anchored the team of Phoebe Bacon (24.20), Hazal Ozkan (27.32), and Mackenzie McConagha (23.56) in a 21.90.

Men’s 200-Yard Medley Relay — Finals

NCAA Record: 1:20.67 — NC State (K. Stokowski, M. Hunter, N. Korstanje, D. Curtiss) (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:23.71

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:24.32

Top 8:

Texas ‘A’ (Modglin, Scholtz, Crane, Taylor) — 1:24.22 Stanford ‘A’ (R. Maurer, Dang, Gu, Tan) — 1:24.88 UNLV ‘A’ (Potgieter, Beji, Ratiu, Huey)/ USC ‘A’ (Makrygiannis, O’Grady, Chmielewski, Selin) — 1:25.46 (tie) Wisconsin ‘A’ — 1:26.09 Texas ‘B’ — 1:26.25 Texas ‘C’ — 1:26.38 USC ‘B’ — 1:26.73

Women’s 800-Yard Freestyle Relay — Finals

NCAA Record: 6:45.91 — Stanford (S. Manuel, L. Neal, E. Eastin, K. Ledecky) (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 7:00.86

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 7:05.88

Top 8:

Men’s 800-Yard Freestyle Relay — Finals

NCAA Record: 6:03.42 — Texas (L. Hobson, C. Carrozza, P. Larson, C. Foster) (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 6:16.02

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 6:18.94

Top 8: