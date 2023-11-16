2023 Tennessee Invitational: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 TENNESSEE INVITATIONAL

The second day of the 2023 Tennessee Invitational continues Thursday evening with SCY finals of the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back.

University of Virginia junior Gretchen Walsh won’t be contesting the 100 back, where she’s the fastest woman in the history of the event, but she is set for a thrilling matchup in the 200 free against two of her teammates: her sister, senior Alex Walsh, and South African sophomore Aimee Canny. This morning, Canny (1:59.73) edged Alex Walsh (2:00.18) and Gretchen Walsh (2:01.17) in the LCM prelims.

The 100 breast races also have the potential to be fast tonight. The entire top 8 in the women’s 100 breast were under the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials cut (1:10.29) during LCM prelims this morning, led by Tennessee senior Mona McSharry‘s 1:06.72. Pan Ams silver medalist Noah Nichols paced the men’s 100 breast with a 1:00.34, faster than his runner-up finish last month in Santiago, Chile.

Virginia fifth-year Ella Nelson is the top seed in the women’s 400 IM, the same event which she placed 2nd in at NCAAs last season (3:59.54). She currently owns the eighth-best time this season at 4:12.26. Tennessee junior Landon Driggers will attempt to continue his dominance in the men’s 400 IM after cruising to the top seed in LCM prelims by nearly four seconds with a 4:19.84.

Women’s 200-Yard Medley Relay – Final

NCAA Record: 1:31.73, Virginia (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24

Top 8:

Virginia – 1:33.69 Tennessee – 1:36.79 Virginia ‘B’ – 1:37.97 Tennessee ‘B’ – 1:38.13 Alabama ‘B’ – 1:38.25 Virginia ‘C’ – 1:38.29 Tennessee ‘C’ – 1:39.84

Virginia’s quartet of Gretchen Walsh (22.98 back), Jasmine Nocentini (26.06 breast), Alex Walsh (22.66 fly), and Aimee Canny (21.99) cruised to a three-second victory in the women’s 200 medley relay with a total time of 1:33.69. They were within a couple seconds of their own NCAA-record 1:31.73 from the 2023 NCAA Championships. Gretchen Walsh has been as fast as 22.54 earlier this season, setting a new American record during last month’s dual meet against Texas.

Josephine Fuller (24.87), Mona McSharry (26.14), Sara Stotler (23.71), and Jasmine Rumley (22.07) led Tennessee to a runner-up finish in 1:36.79. The showing was a huge season best as the Lady Vols had only been as fast as 1:40.30 last month vs. Texas A&M, but they were still about half a second shy of the NCAA ‘A’ cut this season (1:36.24).

Alabama’s ‘A’ team was disqualified, and Virginia’s ‘B’ squad (1:37.97) edged Tennessee’s ‘B’ team (1:38.13) by a couple tenths for 3rd place.

Men’s 200-Yard Medley Relay – Final

NCAA Record: 1:20.67, NC State (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.71

Top 8:

Tennessee – 1:23.14 Virginia – 1:23.96 Alabama – 1:25.78 Tennessee ‘B’ – 1:26.31 Virginia ‘B’ – 1:27.30 Tennessee ‘C’ – 1:27.74 Virginia ‘C’ – 1:28.45 Alabama ‘C’ – 1:28.84

Tennessee senior Harrison Lierz (21.63 back), fifth-year Flynn Crisci (23.25 breast), junior Jordan Crooks (19.64 fly), and sophomore Gui Caribe (18.62 free) helped the Vols hit the NCAA ‘A’ cut with a total time of 1:23.14.

Perhaps the most impressive split of the race came courtesy of Virginia senior Noah Nichols, who blazed a 22.52 on the breaststroke leg to lead the Cavaliers to a runner-up finish in 1:23.96. That’s one of the fastest 50 breast splits ever behind Leon Marchand’s 22.27 from last season. Nichols was joined by UVA senior Matt Brownstead (21.86 back), junior Tim Connery (20.51 fly), and fifth-year August Lamb (19.07 free) as they shaved exactly three seconds off their season-best time from last month’s dual meet against Texas.

Women’s 100-Yard Fly – Final

NCAA Record: 48.46, Kate Douglass (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.69

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 52.20

Top 8:

Virginia freshman Maggie Schalow blasted a new lifetime best in the 100 fly to capture the crown in 52.31, shaving a quarter-second off her previous-best 52.56 from Winter Juniors last December. She was ranked as a “Best of the Rest” butterfly specialist coming out of Corona Del Mar, California.

Arkansas sophomore Maddy Hartley continued her tear this fall, securing 2nd place in a personal-best time of 52.74. Coming into this season, her best time was a 55.28 from March of 2022. Hartley lowered that mark twice last month down to 53.57 before dropping almost another second tonight.

The battle for 3rd place was extremely close as Virginia senior Abby Harter (52.90), Tennessee junior Sara Stotler (52.92), Alabama junior Kailyn Winter (52.97), Virginia sophomore Carly Novelline (52.98) were all separated by less than a tenth. Arkansas sophomore Betsy Wizard (53.04) and Alabama freshman Gaby Van Brunt (53.13) weren’t far behind, either.

Men’s 100-Yard Fly – Final

NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.64

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 45.57

Top 8:

After placing 4th in LCM prelims this morning, Jordan Crooks bounced back in his short-course specialty with a winning time of 45.30. The Tennessee junior owns a lifetime best of 44.04 from the 2023 SEC Championships. Crooks went on to place 5th at NCAAs in 44.29.

Alabama junior Bernardo De Almeida clocked a new personal best en route to his runner-up finish in 46.18, sneaking under his previous-best 46.18.

Tennessee took 3rd and 4th place thanks to solid swims by Gui Caribe (46.58) and Micah Chambers (46.75), who were both a few tenths off their best times from the 2023 SEC Championships. Virginia sophomore Kamal Muhammad was the only other swimmer under 47 seconds in the final with a 5th-place finish in 46.85.

Women’s 400-Yard IM – Final

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:11.36

Men’s 400-Yard IM – Final

NCAA Record: 3:28.82, Leon Marchand (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.90

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 3:42.99

Women’s 200-Yard Free – Final

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (2015)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.84

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:45.31

Men’s 200-Yard Free – Final

NCAA Record: 1:29.15, Dean Farris (2019)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.74

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:32.85

Women’s 100-Yard Breast – Final

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (2019)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.02

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 59.73

Men’s 100-Yard Breast – Final

NCAA Record: 49.69, Ian Finnerty (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.10

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 51.90

Women’s 100-Yard Back – Final

NCAA Record: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh (2023)

(2023) 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.88

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 52.36

Men’s 100-Yard Back – Final