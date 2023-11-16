2023 NC State Invite: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 NC State/GAC Invitational
- November 16-18, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims Finals
- Prelims start at 9:30AM Eastern, Finals at 5:30 PM Eastern
- Participating teams: #1M/#15W Arizona State, #4M/#7w NC State, #8M/#18W Virginia Tech, Army, #16W Duke
- Meet Results
- Day 1 Relay Lineups
- Full Day 1 Prelims Results (PDF)
The 2023 NC State Fall Invitational at Greensboro Aquatic Center got off to a quick start this morning, with prelims swims that were either lifetime bests or season bests. Those included Arizona State’s Deniz Ertan and NC State’s Owen Lloyd in the 500 free; Ieva Maluka (ASU), Kennedy Noble (NCS), and Hubert Kos (ASU) in the 200 IM; and NC State’s Katharine Berkoff and Quintin McCarty and ASU’s Jack Dolan in the 50 free.
We will begin the Day 1 finals session with timed finals of the 200 free relay before jumping into the C, B, and A finals of the three individual events. Tonight’s session will conclude with timed finals of the 400 medley relay.
Women’s 200-Yard Freestyle Relay — Timed Finals
- NCAA Record: 1:23.87 — Virginia (K. Douglass, G. Walsh, L. Cuomo, A. Walsh) (2023)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:28.43
- 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:29.21
Podium:
Men’s 200-Yard Freestyle Relay — Timed Finals
- NCAA Record: 1:13.35 — Florida (J. Liendo, A. Chaney, E. Friese, M. McDuff) (2023)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:16.80
- 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:17.38
Podium:
Women’s 500-Yard Freestyle — Finals
- NCAA Record: 4:24.06 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:37.89
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:41.09
Podium:
Men’s 500-Yard Freestyle — Finals
- NCAA Record: 4:06.32 — Kieran Smith, Florida (2020)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:10.74
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:14.36
Podium:
Women’s 200-Yard Individual Medley — Finals
- NCAA Record: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:53.66
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:56.90
Podium:
Men’s 200-Yard Individual Medley — Finals
- NCAA Record: 1:36.34 — Léon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:41.03
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:43.14
Podium:
Women’s 50-Yard Freestyle — Finals
- NCAA Record: 20.79 — Maggie MacNeil, Louisiana State (2023)/Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2023)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 21.63
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 22.15
Podium:
Men’s 50-Yard Freestyle — Finals
- NCAA Record: 17.63 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 18.82
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 19.21
Podium:
Women’s 400-Yard Medley Relay — Timed Finals
- NCAA Record: 3:21.80 — Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny) (2023)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:31.38
- 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 3:33.48
Podium:
Men’s 400-Yard Medley Relay — Timed Finals
- NCAA Record: 2:58.32 — Florida (A. Chaney, D. Hillis, J. Liendo, M. McDuff) (2023)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:04.96
- 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 3:06.84
Podium: