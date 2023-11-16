Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 NC State Invite: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 NC State/GAC Invitational

  • November 16-18, 2023
  • Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims Finals
  • Prelims start at 9:30AM Eastern, Finals at 5:30 PM Eastern
  • Participating teams: #1M/#15W Arizona State, #4M/#7w NC State, #8M/#18W Virginia Tech, Army, #16W Duke
  • Meet Results
  • Day 1 Relay Lineups
  • Full Day 1 Prelims Results (PDF)

The 2023 NC State Fall Invitational at Greensboro Aquatic Center got off to a quick start this morning, with prelims swims that were either lifetime bests or season bests. Those included Arizona State’s Deniz Ertan and NC State’s Owen Lloyd in the 500 free; Ieva Maluka (ASU), Kennedy Noble (NCS), and Hubert Kos (ASU) in the 200 IM; and NC State’s Katharine Berkoff and Quintin McCarty and ASU’s Jack Dolan in the 50 free.

We will begin the Day 1 finals session with timed finals of the 200 free relay before jumping into the C, B, and A finals of the three individual events. Tonight’s session will conclude with timed finals of the 400 medley relay.

Women’s 200-Yard Freestyle Relay — Timed Finals

  • NCAA Record: 1:23.87 — Virginia (K. Douglass, G. Walsh, L. Cuomo, A. Walsh) (2023)
  • 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:28.43
  • 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:29.21

Podium:

 

 

 

Men’s 200-Yard Freestyle Relay — Timed Finals

  • NCAA Record: 1:13.35 — Florida (J. Liendo, A. Chaney, E. Friese, M. McDuff) (2023)
  • 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:16.80
  • 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:17.38

Podium:

 

 

 

Women’s 500-Yard Freestyle — Finals

  • NCAA Record: 4:24.06 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
  • 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:37.89
  • 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:41.09

Podium:

 

 

 

Men’s 500-Yard Freestyle — Finals

  • NCAA Record: 4:06.32 — Kieran Smith, Florida (2020)
  • 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:10.74
  • 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:14.36

Podium:

 

 

 

 

Women’s 200-Yard Individual Medley — Finals

  • NCAA Record: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
  • 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:53.66
  • 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:56.90

Podium:

 

 

 

 

Men’s 200-Yard Individual Medley — Finals

  • NCAA Record: 1:36.34 — Léon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)
  • 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:41.03
  • 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:43.14

Podium:

 

 

 

 

Women’s 50-Yard Freestyle — Finals

  • NCAA Record: 20.79 — Maggie MacNeil, Louisiana State (2023)/Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2023)
  • 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 21.63
  • 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 22.15

Podium:

 

 

 

 

Men’s 50-Yard Freestyle — Finals

  • NCAA Record: 17.63 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)
  • 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 18.82
  • 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 19.21

Podium:

 

 

 

 

Women’s 400-Yard Medley Relay — Timed Finals

  • NCAA Record: 3:21.80 — Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny) (2023)
  • 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:31.38
  • 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 3:33.48

Podium:

 

 

 

 

Men’s 400-Yard Medley Relay — Timed Finals

  • NCAA Record: 2:58.32 — Florida (A. Chaney, D. Hillis, J. Liendo, M. McDuff) (2023)
  • 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:04.96
  • 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 3:06.84

Podium:

 

 

 

 

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!