2023 NC State Invite: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 NC State/GAC Invitational

November 16-18, 2023

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims Finals

Prelims start at 9:30AM Eastern, Finals at 5:30 PM Eastern

Participating teams: #1M/#15W Arizona State, #4M/#7w NC State, #8M/#18W Virginia Tech, Army, #16W Duke

Meet Results

Day 1 Relay Lineups

Full Day 1 Prelims Results (PDF)

The 2023 NC State Fall Invitational at Greensboro Aquatic Center got off to a quick start this morning, with prelims swims that were either lifetime bests or season bests. Those included Arizona State’s Deniz Ertan and NC State’s Owen Lloyd in the 500 free; Ieva Maluka (ASU), Kennedy Noble (NCS), and Hubert Kos (ASU) in the 200 IM; and NC State’s Katharine Berkoff and Quintin McCarty and ASU’s Jack Dolan in the 50 free.

We will begin the Day 1 finals session with timed finals of the 200 free relay before jumping into the C, B, and A finals of the three individual events. Tonight’s session will conclude with timed finals of the 400 medley relay.

Women’s 200-Yard Freestyle Relay — Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 1:23.87 — Virginia (K. Douglass, G. Walsh, L. Cuomo, A. Walsh) (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:28.43

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:29.21

Podium:

Men’s 200-Yard Freestyle Relay — Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 1:13.35 — Florida (J. Liendo, A. Chaney, E. Friese, M. McDuff) (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:16.80

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:17.38

Podium:

Women’s 500-Yard Freestyle — Finals

NCAA Record: 4:24.06 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:37.89

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:41.09

Podium:

Men’s 500-Yard Freestyle — Finals

NCAA Record: 4:06.32 — Kieran Smith, Florida (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:10.74

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:14.36

Podium:

Women’s 200-Yard Individual Medley — Finals

NCAA Record: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:53.66

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:56.90

Podium:

Men’s 200-Yard Individual Medley — Finals

NCAA Record: 1:36.34 — Léon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:41.03

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:43.14



Podium:

Women’s 50-Yard Freestyle — Finals

NCAA Record: 20.79 — Maggie MacNeil, Louisiana State (2023)/Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 21.63

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 22.15

Podium:

Men’s 50-Yard Freestyle — Finals

NCAA Record: 17.63 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 18.82

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 19.21

Podium:

Women’s 400-Yard Medley Relay — Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 3:21.80 — Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny) (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:31.38

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 3:33.48

Podium:

Men’s 400-Yard Medley Relay — Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 2:58.32 — Florida (A. Chaney, D. Hillis, J. Liendo, M. McDuff) (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:04.96

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 3:06.84

Podium: