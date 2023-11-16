Angelina Kohler Posts #2 SCM 200 Fly Time This Season At German SC Championships

2023 GERMAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, November 16th – Sunday, November 19th
- Wuppertal, Germany
- European Short Course Championships Qualifier
- SCM (25m)
- SwimSwam Preview
- Entries/Results
- Livestream
The 2023 German Short Course Championships kicked off today with two junior national records biting the dust in Wuppertal.
First, in the women’s 200m butterfly, 14-year-old Alina Baievych nailed a new age mark with her result of 2:07.39. That rendered her the silver medalist behind winner Angelina Kohler who grabbed gold in 2:06.47. The pair represented the sole competitors in the field to delve under the 2:10 threshold.
Kohler checks in now as the #2 swimmer in the world in the event, while her teenage counterpart Baievych ranks #4 on the season.
2023-2024 SCM Women 200 Fly
CUSINATO
2:06.19
|2
|Alessia
Polieri
|ITA
|2:06.76
|11/10
|3
|Bella
Grant
|AUS
|2:07.57
|09/16
|4
|Dalma
SEBESTYÉN
|HUN
|2:07.96
|11/02
|5
|Ella
JANSEN
|CAN
|2:08.08
|11/11
The other age record fell at the hands of Emilian Hollank in the men’s 100m breaststroke. The European Junior Championships medalist stopped the clock in a time of 59.83 for a new lifetime best.
Getting to the wall first, however, was Lucas Matzerath, with the 23-year-old registering a result of 58.61. That got the edge over Marco Koch who scored silver in 58.77 while Jeremias Pock rounded out the top 3 performers in 58.88.
Additional Winners
- 17-year-old Julia Ackermann took the women’s 800m free in a time of 8:24.12, beating the field by over 4 seconds. She took bronze in this event at this year’s European Junior Championships (long course) in a time of 8:36.85.
- Henning Muelleitner was the top performer in the men’s 1500m free, logging 14:54.30 as the gold medalist this evening.
- 25-year-old Ramon Klenz captured the gold in the men’s 200m fly at 1:53.37 while the former long course national record holder David Thomasberger settled for silver in 1:54.88. The duo were the only swimmers in the final to dip under the 1:58 barrier.
- Nina Jazy, just 17, topped the women’s 100m free podium in 53.55, getting the edge over Jessica Felsner who earned runner-up status in 53.74. Nele Schulze rounded out the top 3 in 54.24.
- Germany-based Chad Le Clos of South Africa was too quick to catch in the men’s 100m free. The Olympic champion snared gold in 47.29 as the only athlete under 48 seconds.
- Schulze was back in action competing in the women’s 100m breast where she bagged bronze in 1:07.68. Ida Hulkko of Finland (1:06.02) and Julia Titze (1:06.39) beat her for gold and silver.