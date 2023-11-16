Angelina Kohler Posts #2 SCM 200 Fly Time This Season At German SC Championships

2023 GERMAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, November 16th – Sunday, November 19th

Wuppertal, Germany

European Short Course Championships Qualifier

SCM (25m)

The 2023 German Short Course Championships kicked off today with two junior national records biting the dust in Wuppertal.

First, in the women’s 200m butterfly, 14-year-old Alina Baievych nailed a new age mark with her result of 2:07.39. That rendered her the silver medalist behind winner Angelina Kohler who grabbed gold in 2:06.47. The pair represented the sole competitors in the field to delve under the 2:10 threshold.

Kohler checks in now as the #2 swimmer in the world in the event, while her teenage counterpart Baievych ranks #4 on the season.

The other age record fell at the hands of Emilian Hollank in the men’s 100m breaststroke. The European Junior Championships medalist stopped the clock in a time of 59.83 for a new lifetime best.

Getting to the wall first, however, was Lucas Matzerath, with the 23-year-old registering a result of 58.61. That got the edge over Marco Koch who scored silver in 58.77 while Jeremias Pock rounded out the top 3 performers in 58.88.

Additional Winners