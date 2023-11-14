Wellbrock, Gose & Le Clos Headed To German SC Championships

2023 GERMAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, November 16th – Sunday, November 19th

Wuppertal, Germany

European Short Course Championships Qualifier

SCM (25m)

Entries/Results

Livestream

The 2023 German Short Course Championships kick off on Thursday this week with the competition representing an opportunity for swimmers to qualify for next month’s European Short Course Championships.

Thus far, the German Swimming Association (DSV) has already nominated Angelina Kohler, Nele Schulze, Ole Braunshweig and Timo Sorgius for Romania.

“We will only nominate times that meet international standards and justify a start at the European Championships,” said competitive sports director Christian Hansmann.

Top contenders vying for medals this week include Isabel Gose, Leonie Martens, Florian Wellbrock, Lucas Matzerath, Sven Schwarz, David Thomasberger, Ramon Klenz, Luca Armbruster and Marco Koch.

Germany-based Chad Le Clos of South Africa is also among those expected to dive into the Wuppertal pool, while Dutchman Thom de Boer and Finland’s Ida Hulkko are entered as well.

The 2021 European Short Course Championships saw Germany place 9th in the swimming medal table, collecting 6 medals comprised of 1 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze. Wellbrock captured 1500m free gold and 800m free silver while Schwarz and Gose also earned individual podium placements.