2023 Georgia Invite: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 Georgia Invitational

November 16-18, 2023

Gabrielsen Natatorium, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Prelims start at 9:30AM Eastern, Finals at 5:30 PM Eastern

Participating teams: #3M/#6W Florida, #13M/#25W Auburn, #17M/#15W Michigan, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Wisconsin (diving)

Live Stream Links (different per session)

Meet Results

Results on Meet Mobile: “UGA Fall Invitational 2023”

The opening finals session of the 2023 Georgia Invite promises to be an action-packed one, with the 200 free relay and 400 medley relay bookending the individual events we saw in this morning’s prelims.

The women’s 500 free will be one event to watch in particular, after we saw Dune Coetzee and Bella Sims clock 4:35.7s in the prelims, significantly faster than what won the NCAA title last season.

The men’s side will feature Florida’s Josh Liendo in the 200 free relay and the 50 free, coming off a blistering 18.79 in the prelims of the splash n’ dash this morning.

Women’s 200-Yard Freestyle Relay — Finals

NCAA Record: 1:23.87 — Virginia (K. Douglass, G. Walsh, L. Cuomo, A. Walsh) (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:28.43

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:29.21

Top 8:

Men’s 200-Yard Freestyle Relay — Finals

NCAA Record: 1:13.35 — Florida (J. Liendo, A. Chaney, E. Friese, M. McDuff) (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:16.80

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:17.38

Top 8:

Women’s 500-Yard Freestyle — Finals

NCAA Record: 4:24.06 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:37.89

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:41.09

Top 8:

Men’s 500-Yard Freestyle — Finals

NCAA Record: 4:06.32 — Kieran Smith, Florida (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:10.74

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:14.36

Top 8:

Women’s 200-Yard IM — Finals

NCAA Record: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:53.66

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:56.90

Top 8:

Men’s 200-Yard IM — Finals

NCAA Record: 1:36.34 — Léon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:41.03

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:43.14



Top 8:

Womens’s 50-Yard Freestyle — Finals

NCAA Record: 20.79 — Maggie MacNeil, Louisiana State (2023)/Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 21.63

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 22.15

Top 8:

Men’s 50-Yard Freestyle — Finals

NCAA Record: 17.63 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 18.82

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 19.21

Top 8:

Women’s 400-Yard Medley Relay — Finals

NCAA Record: 3:21.80 — Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny) (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:31.38

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 3:33.48

Top 8:

Men’s 400-Yard Medley Relay — Finals

NCAA Record: 2:58.32 — Florida (A. Chaney, D. Hillis, J. Liendo, M. McDuff) (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:04.96

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 3:06.84

Top 8: