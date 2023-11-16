2023 Georgia Invite: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2023 Georgia Invitational

November 16-18, 2023

Gabrielsen Natatorium, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Prelims start at 9:30AM Eastern, Finals at 5:30 PM Eastern

Participating teams: #3M/#6W Florida, #13M/#25W Auburn, #17M/#15W Michigan,Georgia Tech, Florida State, Wisconsin (diving)

Live Stream Links (different per session)

Meet Results

The 2023 Georgia Invitational kicks off on Thursday morning with top 25 ranked teams from #3M/#6W Florida, #13M/#25W Auburn, #17M/#15W Michigan, plus hot-handed Florida State and Georgia Tech teams and the Wisconsin divers.

Day 1 will feature the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free in prelims plus timed-finals of the 200 free relay and 400 medley relay in finals.

WOMEN’S 500-YARD FREESTYLE — PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 4:24.06 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:37.89

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:41.09

Top 8:

Georgia junior Dune Coetzee dropped nearly three seconds to lead the field in the women’s 500 free, edging out Florida freshman Bella Sims in a time of 4:35.72.

The swim for Coetzee lowers her personal best time down from 4:38.54, set at the 2023 NCAA Championships (in the prelims) where she finished 8th.

Her swim this morning was faster than what was required to win the NCAA title last season (4:36.62), as was the performance from Sims, who was just .03 back in 4:35.72 to mark her fastest time (so far) in college.

Sims is one of the fastest swimmers in history with her lifetime best standing at a sizzling 4:28.64.

UGA sophomore Rachel Stege, the reigning SEC champion in the event, advanced 3rd overall in 4:37.63, nearing what she produced in last season’s NCAA final (4:37.32) where she finished 5th. Stege set a PB of 4:36.31 at SECs.

Two other Lady Bulldogs were under 4:39, with Abby McCulloh (4:38.11) and Sloane Reinstein (4:38.79) both setting new lifetime bests. Reinstein in particular dropped big, going from 4:43.17 down to 4:38.79.

MEN’S 500-YARD FREESTYLE — PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 4:06.32 — Kieran Smith, Florida (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:10.74

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:14.36

Top 8:

Jake Magahey set the tone for the UGA men with a blistering prelim swim in the 500 free, firing off a time of 4:13.79 to knock more than a second off his season-best set earlier this month (4:15.07).

Auburn’s Mason Mathias (4:14.21) and Michael Bonson (4:15.13) had solid showings to qualify 2nd and 3rd, with both owning personal bests in the 4:12 range from the 2023 NCAAs.

Florida had the next three qualifiers, all in the 4:15s, with Oskar Lindholm and Jake Mitchell tying for 4th in 4:15.21.

Magahey (3rd), Mitchell (5th), Mathias (15th) and Bonson (16th) all earned second swims in the event at the 2023 NCAAs.

WOMEN’S 200-YARD IM — PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:53.66

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:56.90

Top 8:

MEN’S 200-YARD IM — PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:36.34 — Léon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:41.03

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:43.14

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 50-YARD FREESTYLE — PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 20.79 — Maggie MacNeil, Louisiana State (2023)/Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 21.63

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 22.15

Top 8:

MEN’S 50-YARD FREESTYLE — PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 17.63 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 18.82

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 19.21

Top 8: