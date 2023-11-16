2023 Ohio State Invitational: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 Ohio State Invitational

November 16-18, 2023

McCorkle Aquatics Pavilion, Columbus, Ohio

Long Course Meters (50 meters) Prelims, Short Course Yards (25 yards) Finals

Prelims start at 9:30AM Eastern, Finals at 5:30 PM Eastern

Participating teams: #12M/#4W Ohio State, #4M/#8W Indiana, #16M/#3W Louisville, #14M Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Ohio (diving), Cal (diving), Pitt (diving)

Live Streaming: Big Ten Network ($)

The first finals session for the OSU Invite gets underway tonight at the McCorkle Aquatics Pavilion. After racing long course for the prelims earlier today, finals will be held in short course yards.

Ohio State opened the meet with a great prelims session, securing three top seeds for tonights finals. Sophomore Krista Marlin topped the 200m IM heats with a 2:15.31, a six second personal best. Another sophomore, Tristan Jankovics, clocked a 1:59.05 OSU school record to lead the field. Senior Alex Axon also claimed a top seed in the 400m freestyle (500-yard freestyle will be contested tonight) with a 3:51.89.

Indiana claimed two top seeds this morning. Anna Peplowski of Indiana posted a 4:12.80 personal best in the 400m freestyle to secure lane 4 for tonight’s final, while Kristina Paegle posted a 25.17 50m freestyle best time.

Chris Guiliano, a silver medalist from the World Championships this summer, will headline the 50 freestyle final. He posted a 22.25 50m freestyle prelim effort, and will look to challenge his personal best of 18.88 in the SCY format tonight.

Women’s 200-Yard Freestyle Relay — Finals

NCAA Record: 1:23.87 — Virginia (K. Douglass, G. Walsh, L. Cuomo, A. Walsh) (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:28.43

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:29.21

Top 8:

Indiana ‘A’ (Peplowski, Turak, Yeo, Paegle) – 1:26.86 Ohio State ‘A’ (Ivan, Zenick, Harrison, Fulmer) – 1:27.00 Louisville ‘A’ (Albiero, Regenauer, Dennis, Welch) – 1:27.32 Louisville ‘B’ – 1:28.77 Ohio State ‘B’ – 1:30.33 Indiana ‘B’ – 1:31.02 Notre Dame ‘A’ – 1:31.22 Cincinnati ‘A’ – 1:31.68

Indiana opened the first night of the OSU invite in strong fashion, posting a 1:26.86 automatic A-cut in the 200 freestyle relay. Anna Peplowski opened up the relay with a 22.19, Ashley Turak split 21.67 on the second leg, Sze Yeo split 22.11 on the third leg, and Kristina Paegle anchored in a sizzling 20.89. Notably, Indiana was a 1:27.75 at this same meet last year with 3 of the same 4 swimmers from tonight’s quartet.

The top three teams were closely bunched together, with Ohio State and Louisville also achieving the NCAA ‘A’ standard. Ohio State’s squad of Teresa Ivan (21.89), Katherine Zenick (21.81), Tristan Harrison (22.19), and Amy Fulmer (21.11) touched in 1:27.00. Ohio State was a 1:28.25 at this same meet last year with the same four swimmers comprising that relay as well. Ohio State ultimately finished 4th last year at NCAAs, recording a 1:25.80 school record in the process.

Louisville, who placed 3rd at NCAAs last year, stopped the clock in 1:27.32. Their line-up of Gabi Albiero (22.08), Christiana Regenauer (21.58), Julia Dennis (21.40), and Ella Welch (22.26) was composed of the same four swimmers from their NCAA 3rd place finish last year.

Men’s 200-Yard Freestyle Relay — Finals

NCAA Record: 1:13.35 — Florida (J. Liendo, A. Chaney, E. Friese, M. McDuff) (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:16.80

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:17.38

Top 8:

Notre Dame ‘A’ (Alaraby, Guiliano, Janton, Filion) – 1:16.84 Indiana ‘A’ (Lee, Brooks, Wight, Miroslaw) – 1:16.91 Ohio State ‘A’ (Baltes, Gaziev, Fentress, McDonald) – 1:17.32 Indiana ‘B’ – 1:17.53 Louisville ‘A’ – 1:18.38 Louisville ‘B’ – 1:18.48 Notre Dame ‘B’ – 1:19.16 Cincinnati ‘A’ – 1:19.42

Notre Dame and Indiana touched just 0.07 apart to conclude a very exciting 200 freestyle relay to open the night. Notre Dame ultimately got to the wall 1st with a 1:16.84, while Indiana touched in 1:16.91. Notre Dame led at the 150 by nearly half a body length, but Rafael Miroslaw of Indiana split 18.91 on the anchor leg to try to run down Tanner Filion of Notre Dame. Filion ultimately held on to take the win with a 19.35 split.

Notably, both teams just missed the NCAA A-Standard of 1:16.80. The Notre Dame quartet consisted of Abdelrahman Alabary (19.48), Chris Guiliano (18.59), Tommy Janton (19.42), and Tanner Filion (19.35), while Indiana’s team was composed of Mikkel Lee (19.75), Finn Brooks (18.97), Gavin Wight (19.28), and Rafael Miroslaw (18.91).

Ohio State also had a strong swim tonight, as they touched third in 1:17.53. Daniel Baltes (19.64), Ruslan Gaziev (18.90), Evan Fentress (19.26), and Mario McDonald (19.52) teamed up to post a time 0.19 faster than they swam at this meet a year ago.

Women’s 500-Yard Freestyle — Finals

NCAA Record: 4:24.06 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:37.89

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:41.09

Top 8:

Anna Peplowski (Indiana) – 4:38.29 Ching Gan (Indiana) – 4:40.09 Elyse Heiser (Indiana) – 4:40.87 Maya Geringer (Ohio State) – 4:40.99 Ella Ristic (Indiana) – 4:43.03 Mia Rankin (Ohio State) – 4:47.08 Gwen Woodbury (Ohio State) – 4:49.23 Summer Cardwell (Louisville) – 4:49.62

It was a 1-2-3 sweep for Indiana in the first individual event of the OSU Invitational.

Junior Anna Peplowski posted a 4:38.29 personal best en route to nearly a two second win in the 500 freestyle. This was a massive result for Peplowski, who previously owned a lifetime best of 4:48.80 from last January. Peplowski, who only contested two individual events at NCAAs last season (200 freestyle and 200 backstroke), looks to have found herself a third event.

Ching Gan, also a junior, posted a 4:40.09 to touch 2nd, which is just over a second shy of her 4:38.91 best time from NCAAs last season. Elyse Heiser rounded out the top three with a 4:40.87, which tops her 4:41.48 personal best from the Big Ten Championships last year.

Ohio State also had a strong presence in tonight’s final, taking 4th, 6th, and 7th. Leading the way for OSU was Maya Geringer, who posted a 4:40.99. That swim is nearly four seconds faster than the time she swam at the NCAA Championships last season, and is just shy of her 4:39.55 best time from the 2023 Big Ten Championships.

Men’s 500-Yard Freestyle — Finals

NCAA Record: 4:06.32 — Kieran Smith, Florida (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:10.74

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:14.36

Top 8:

Tomas Navikonis (Ohio State) – 4:15.65 Alex Axon (Ohio State) – 4:16.00 Ilia Sibirtsev (Louisville) – 4:16.05 Tyler Watson (Louisville) – 4:16.43 Warren Briggs (Indiana) – 4:18.80 Jackson Carlile (Indiana) – 4:19.81 Kayden Lancaster (Louisville) – 4:25.12 Denis Loktev (Louisville) – 4:25.22

The Ohio State distance crew is looking strong, placing 1-2 in the 500 freestyle with substantial personal best times.

Sophomore Tomas Navikonis of OSU posted a 4:15.65 to take the 500 freestyle win. He took nearly three seconds off of the 4:18.57 he logged to place 11th at Big Tens last year. Alex Axon, also a sophomore, touched just 0.35 behind Novikonis in 4:16.00 to take 2nd. Axon also took about three seconds off of his 4:19.39 best time from last year.

Louisville represent half of the top-8 tonight, led by Ilia Sibirtsev placing 3rd with a 4:16.05. Tyler Watson, a graduate transfer from Florida, recorded a 4:16.43 for 5th. Kayden Lancaster and Denis Loktev placed 7th and 8th, respectively.

Warren Briggs and Jackson Carlile of Indiana placed 5th and 6th. Briggs was just shy of his personal best time, while Carlile posted a best by nearly two seconds.

Notably, Junior Murilo Sartori of Louisville posted a 4:18.74 to win the B-Final. This would’ve been good enough to place 5th in the A-Final had he qualified in the preliminary session.

Women’s 200-Yard IM — Finals

NCAA Record: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:53.66

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:56.90

Top 8:

Josie Panitz (Ohio State) – 1:56.18 Abby Hay (Louisville) – 1:56.79 Paige Hall (Ohio State) – 1:57.22 Fernanda Gomes Celidonio (Louisville) – 1:57.40 Anna Freed (Indiana) – 1:58.27 Kim Emely Herkle (Louisville) – 1:58.64 Krista Marlin (Ohio State) – 1:59.49 Mackenna Lieske (Indiana) – 1:59.55

Josie Panitz of Ohio State took the win in the 200 IM with a 1:56.18. Panitz, who trailed Abby Hay by nearly a second at the 100 turn, threw down a massive 32.39 on the breaststroke leg to take the lead en route to her win.

Hay, who has a personal best of 1:54.03, posted a 1:56.79 to take 2nd tonight. Hay was very strong on the butterfly leg, posting a 24.66 to open a wide lead on the field.

Rounding out the top three was Paige Hall from Ohio State, who clocked 1:57.22. Hall, a junior, took down her lifetime best of 1:57.45 from Big Tens last year.

Indiana was also highly represented in tonight’s A-Final, with Anna Freed (1:58.27) and Mackenna Lieske (1:59.55) placing 5th and 8th.

Men’s 200-Yard IM — Finals

NCAA Record: 1:36.34 — Léon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:41.03

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:43.14

Top 8:

Tristan Jankovics (Ohio State) – 1:42.76 Luke Barr (Indiana) – 1:42.88 Jassen Yep (Indiana) – 1:44.93 Toby Barnett (Indiana) – 1:45.00 Max Reich (Indiana) – 1:45.07 Jackson Millard (Louisville) – 1:45.21 Drew Reiter (Indiana) – 1:45.61 Sean Faikish (Notre Dame) – 1:46.31

Womens’s 50-Yard Freestyle — Finals

NCAA Record: 20.79 — Maggie MacNeil, Louisiana State (2023)/Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 21.63

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 22.15

Top 8:

Kristina Paegle (Indiana) – 21.76 Gabi Albiero (Louisville) – 21.92 Christiana Regenauer (Louisville) – 21.93 Teresa Ivan (Ohio State) – 21.98 Amy Fulmer (Ohio State) – 21.99 Julia Dennis (Louisville) – 22.00 Lucy Mehraban (Louisville) – 22.20 Ashley Turak (Indiana) – 22.22

Men’s 50-Yard Freestyle — Finals

NCAA Record: 17.63 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 18.82

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 19.21

Top 8:

NCAA Record: 3:21.80 — Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny) (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:31.38

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 3:33.48

NCAA Record: 2:58.32 — Florida (A. Chaney, D. Hillis, J. Liendo, M. McDuff) (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:04.96

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 3:06.84

