Summer Juniors-Qualified Sprinter Jayson Ross Verbals to Georgia for 2025-26

Jayson Ross from Vienna, Virginia, has announced his intention to swim and study at the University of Georgia beginning in the fall of 2025. He will suit up for the Bulldogs with #5 Sean Green and #13 Wyatt Porch.

He wrote on social media:

“I’m pleased to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Georgia. All the thanks goes to God, my parents and my coaches @machineaquatics and @dematha_swim_dive. I’m excited to continue my athletic and academic journey at @ugaswimdive. GO DAWGS 🐶”

Ross is a junior at De Matha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, where he has been a member of the Honors Society for the last two years. He was named to the Dean’s List in 2022. Moreover, he is fluent in French.

He swims year-round with Machine Aquatics and specializes in sprint freestyle and butterfly. At the 2023 Metro Championships, he placed 4th in the 50 free (20.92) and 11th in the 100 free (47.03), helping De Matha finish among the top-10 teams in the boys’ meet.

In club swimming, Ross lowered his PBs in the 50/100/200 free and 100 fly at NCSA Spring Championships. He came in 17th in the 50 free and 38th in the 100 free. He went lifetime bests in the same events at the long-course version of the same meet, going 23.94 in the 50 free, 54.01 in the 100 free, 2:05.33 in the 200 free, and 57.81 in the 100 fly. He competed in the 50 free at Summer Junior Nationals and swam the 100 free and 100 fly in time trials.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.42

100 free – 46.66

200 free – 1:46.63

100 fly – 51.27

Ross is a polyvalent athlete who comes from a long line of athletic talent. “My Uncle Broderick played college baseball at University of Tennessee and my dad played college basketball at Virginia State University. I, myself, have played almost every sport possible but fell in love with swimming. Michael Phelps sparked my love of swimming and I have no doubts in my choice to continue to pursue it at a high level. I get my love of science and learning from my mom who earned a PharmD from Howard University. Outside of swimming. I enjoy basketball, hanging out with my brother and of course gaming with my friends. I love debating sports with my dad and we could go back and forth for hours. As a family, we love watching movies! I also enjoy putting outfits together and have quite the shoe collection.”

