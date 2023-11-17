Ilya Karun Blasts 43.35 100 Fly Relay Split, Personal-Best 18.93 50 Free at NC State Invite

2023 NC STATE/GAC INVITATIONAL

Arizon State freshman Ilya Kharun posted some eye-popping times to kick off the 2023 NC State Invitational on Thursday night, firing off one of the fastest 50-yard butterfly splits of all time to go along with a huge personal best in the 50 free.

The 18-year-old Canadian began his evening with an 18.51 split on the Sun Devils’ 200 free relay team that broke the meet record, pool record, and program record with a time of 1:14.64. Jack Dolan (18.90 leadoff), Cam Peel (18.96), and Jonny Kulow (18.27) joined Kharun on the relay.

Kharun then placed 2nd individually in the 50 free with a personal-best 18.93, dropping more than a second off his previous-best 20.16 from December of 2020. The Sandpipers of Nevada product was just about a tenth of a second behind NC State redshirt freshman Quintin McCarty, outdueling Virginia Tech star Youssef Ramadan (18.97) and ASU teammates Jack Dolan (18.99) and Jonny Kulow (19.00) in a fast final.

Kharun saved his best for last with a blazing 43.35 100 fly split on the Sun Devils’ 400 medley relay that demolished the meet (3:04.02) and pool (3:02.80) records with a time of 3:01.60. That split appears to be the third-fastest ever behind only Joseph Schooling (43.34) and Josh Liendo (42.91). Kharun was out in 19.72 and back in 23.63.

Splits Comparison

JOSH LIENDO, 2023 NCAAS JOSEPH SCHOOLING, 2016 NCAAS ILYA KHARUN, 2023 NC STATE INVITE 50 Fly 19.54 19.83 19.72 100 Fly Split 42.91 (23.37) 43.34 (23.51) 43.35 (23.63)

Kharun’s best flat-start 100 fly (44.88) ranks 3rd in the NCAA this season behind ASU teammate Leon Marchand (44.66) and NC State senior Luke Miller (44.17).