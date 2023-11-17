Ilya Karun Blasts 43.35 100 Fly Relay Split, Personal-Best 18.93 50 Free at NC State Invite

2023 NC STATE/GAC INVITATIONAL
- November 16-18, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims Finals
- Prelims start at 9:30 AM Eastern, Finals at 5:30 PM Eastern
- Participating teams: #1M/#15W Arizona State, #4M/#7w NC State, #8M/#18W Virginia Tech, Army, #16W Duke
Arizon State freshman Ilya Kharun posted some eye-popping times to kick off the 2023 NC State Invitational on Thursday night, firing off one of the fastest 50-yard butterfly splits of all time to go along with a huge personal best in the 50 free.
The 18-year-old Canadian began his evening with an 18.51 split on the Sun Devils’ 200 free relay team that broke the meet record, pool record, and program record with a time of 1:14.64. Jack Dolan (18.90 leadoff), Cam Peel (18.96), and Jonny Kulow (18.27) joined Kharun on the relay.
Kharun then placed 2nd individually in the 50 free with a personal-best 18.93, dropping more than a second off his previous-best 20.16 from December of 2020. The Sandpipers of Nevada product was just about a tenth of a second behind NC State redshirt freshman Quintin McCarty, outdueling Virginia Tech star Youssef Ramadan (18.97) and ASU teammates Jack Dolan (18.99) and Jonny Kulow (19.00) in a fast final.
Kharun saved his best for last with a blazing 43.35 100 fly split on the Sun Devils’ 400 medley relay that demolished the meet (3:04.02) and pool (3:02.80) records with a time of 3:01.60. That split appears to be the third-fastest ever behind only Joseph Schooling (43.34) and Josh Liendo (42.91). Kharun was out in 19.72 and back in 23.63.
Splits Comparison
|JOSH LIENDO, 2023 NCAAS
|JOSEPH SCHOOLING, 2016 NCAAS
|ILYA KHARUN, 2023 NC STATE INVITE
|50 Fly
|19.54
|19.83
|19.72
|100 Fly Split
|42.91 (23.37)
|43.34 (23.51)
|43.35 (23.63)
Kharun’s best flat-start 100 fly (44.88) ranks 3rd in the NCAA this season behind ASU teammate Leon Marchand (44.66) and NC State senior Luke Miller (44.17).
