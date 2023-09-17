Märtens Siblings Headline Germany’s Roster for 2024 World Championships in Doha

The German Swimming Association (DSV) has announced a roster of 10 athletes for pool swimming at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

That is a significant reduction from the 18 that the country sent to the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

The reduction in roster falls in line with other countries that have announced their intentions for the unusual 2024 World Championships, which were jammed-in before the Olympic Games as a result of the schedule crunch caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Championships finalists from 2023 were pre-selected to the 2024 team. That includes rising star Lukas Maertens, who took a bronze medal in the 400 free. The 21-year-old won silver in the same event a year earlier and is the defending European Champion in that race.

Germany’s other three individual World Championship finalists, Lucas Matzerath (6th in the 50 breast, 5th in the 100 breast); Isabel Gose (7th in the 400 free, 5th in the 800 free, and 6th in the 1500 free); and Angelina Kohler (5th in the 100 fly) are also part of the team.

Three others were named on the basis of hitting the DSV’s World Championships time standard in other meets during the July/August qualification period: distance freestyler Leonie Maertens, Lucas’ younger sister; sprint breaststroker Melvin Imoudoou, who dropped a full second in the 100 in July after stagnating for a couple years; and distance freestyler Sven Schwarz, who at the European U23 Championships thre his hat into the ring for an increasingly-crowded global distance field thanks to a 7:41 in the 800 free and 14:43.53 in the 1500 free.

This means that German will have to juggle events among three distance freestylers, including Florian Wellbrock. Wellbrock won silver in the 800 free and bronze in the 1500 free at the 2022 World Championships, but struggled in the pool in 2023 even after winning the 5km and 10km races individually.

Wellbrock was one of three swimmers who were named to the team at the behest of competitive sports director Christian Hansmann. That list includes Rafael Miroslaw, who is the country’s top sprint freestyler at the moment. Miroslaw, who trains in the US at Indiana, will have the World Championships in early February before the Big Ten Championships that begin on February 28.

The country will not participate in relays at the World Championships, even though they do not currently have any relays qualified for the Olympic Games.

“In terms of training methodology, it would not be helpful for a good Olympic performance to aim for three competition highlights within five months,” National Team coach Bernd Berkhahn said. “That’s why we prefer to concentrate on the national qualification period in April 2024 with the German Championships from April 25th to 28th in Berlin as the final highlight.”

Six of the seven Olympic relay teams have already placed themselves in a promising position in Japan in the fight for a total of 16 starting places for Paris. The top three finishing countries from the 2023 World Championships automatically qualified relays for the Paris Olympics; the remaining 13 spots will be based on the 13 next-best relays between the 2023 and 2024 World Championships.

Teams that made finals at the 2023 World Championships are not guaranteed of spots at the Olympics, but are considered very likely to qualify.

The group of 10 is scheduled to compete in the World Aquatics World Cup meet in Berlin from October 6-8.

World Championships Team for 2024 in Doha Qatar

Women

Isabel Gose

Leonie Maertens

Angelina Kohler

Men