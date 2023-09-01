USA Swimming Releases Selection Criteria For 2024 World Championships In Doha

For a unique World Championships, USA Swimming has designed a unique set of qualifying criteria.
The organization has released the requirements to earn a spot on the U.S. team at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships, which will run from February 2-18, 2024, in Doha. The pool swimming competition will be held during the second week, Feb. 11-18.
This edition of the World Championships was originally scheduled for November 2023, but was pushed into early 2024 after the 2022 World Championships in Fukuoka were postponed until July 2023.
USA Swimming will not host a national trials meet for the event, which is no surprise given there’s not an adequate window of time to do so, and will instead select swimmers based on times swum between October 1, 2022, and November 1, 2023.
The team size will be smaller than usual, with 14 men and 14 women set to be selected for a maximum 28-swimmer roster. For comparison, USA Swimming sent 48 pool swimmers to the 2023 Worlds in Fukuoka and could’ve sent up to 52.
Only the fastest swimmer in each individual Olympic event will qualify to swim in Doha, with several athletes expected to opt out of the competition due to its strange timing. If the top 10 swimmers in a given event opt out, that event won’t have anyone selected.
There is usually a set of 5-6 priorities for selection to major international teams, but in this case, there’s only one:
Priority #1. The first priority will be comprised of the Available Swimmers who has the first fastest Time in each Individual Olympic Event. Limitation on Selection: USA Swimming will not Select Available Swimmers with Times slower than the 10th fastest Time among Available Swimmers in each Individual Olympic Event.
In order for the U.S. to field two swimmers in an event, there will need to be a second swimmer on the roster who has achieved the ‘A’ standard within World Aquatics’ qualifying window (Oct. 1, 2022 – Dec. 19, 2023). If there is only one swimmer on the roster with an ‘A’ cut in an event, the U.S. will only have one entrant in that event.
For the non-Olympic events, the three stroke 50s, the qualifier in the corresponding 100-meter event will earn an entry provided they’ve achieved the ‘A’ standard in the 50-meter race.
There will also be no relay-only swimmers selected to the team, as the coaching staff will put together relays among those already on the roster.
The U.S. was one of two countries to qualify all seven relays for the 2024 Olympic Games at the 2023 World Championships, which takes some of the pressure off relay performance in Doha.
The 2024 World Championships will take place just before the start of conference championship meets in the NCAA, and they’ll conclude just 118 days before the start of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials.
The swimmers named to the U.S. team will travel to Doha on February 5 and train in Doha from the 6th until the 10th before racing commences on the 11th and concludes on the 18th
USA Swimming will announce the roster by November 15.
Good idea to prevent an unneeded selection meet taper. It’ll basically be NCAA time frame, which gives them the chance to truly taper for Olympic Trials. No reason Ledecky can’t swim a 8:06 in season to keep the streak going.
Only downside is someone like Simone or Caeleb who at full strength would make the team can’t go unless they post a new top flight A time starting now, and treat it as a tune up for the games.
So glad that post 2024 we can get back on schedule for every other year world champs.
Having a world championship meet the same year of the Olympics is absolutely ridiculous.
The only way any stars show up is if they treat it as a random meet during scheduled training…. which will give this ‘world championship’ meet the exact same importance of a random in season meet.
I’m confused. If Kate Douglass, Regan Smith, and Katie Ledecky all decide to go and have the top times of anyone who wants to go in 12 of the 14 events (everything besides the 100 breast and 400 IM), does that mean we’ll only send 5 women?
Should be an interesting team considering this is during the same time frame as most college conference championships.
They should send a full team with the best athletes that they can (i.e., those who want to go). There’s no point preventing people from going, who are the next ranked athletes in line that want to go, due to an arbitrarily limited roster.
I would be curious as to how they’re gonna deal with ties given the selection process is essentially one large proxy meet.
It’s in the full-length selection procedure.
Basically, if two are tied USA Swimming will look at which athlete has a higher percentage of an ‘A’ cut in a different event:
Breaking a Tie. If there is a tie between two or more Available Swimmers, the Available Swimmers’ fastest Times in a different Individual Olympic Event will be ranked by the highest Percentage of “A” Time Standard and the Available Swimmer with the highest ranking will be Selected to the Team in the Individual Olympic Event in which the tie occurred.
Tie Procedure:
The chaos of a random draw determining a World’s team would be hilarious on the timeline.
I like the idea only if the rest of the World is sending a “B team”. It will hurt slightly to see the US get rolled over regardless of whether it’ll help in the Olympics.
Could be a fun opportunity to see some versatile swimmers get the nod to participate in relays where they otherwise wouldn’t. I’m thinking Murphy in a 4×100 freestyle relay type of situation.
I recall someone said Australia is going to send their B team.
That was Kaylee McKeown I believe.
‘World’ Championships