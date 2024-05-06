Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky, & Bobby Finke Headline Psych Sheets For 2024 Atlanta Classic

2024 ATLANTA CLASSIC

Wednesday, May 15th – Saturday, May 18th 2024

McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Central

Psych Sheets

Psych sheets have been posted for the 2024 Atlanta Classic, which gives us an initial look of who will be attending the competition. The list of star athletes entered to compete includes 7-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel, multi-world record holder Katie Ledecky, and two-time Olympic Champion Bobby Finke.

Dressel is entered in six races this year: the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly, 100 breast, and 200 IM. He’s the defending Olympic champion in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly, and still holds the 100 fly world record. He owns season best times of 21.84 in the 50 free, 48.40 in the 100 free, and 50.84 in the 100 fly. The 100 breast is an event that he doesn’t race often in long course, but he clocked his best time (1:01.22) back at the 2019 edition of this same meet.

Finke will take on a busy schedule that includes his signature 800 and 1500 free races. Additionally, he is slated to tackle the 400 free, 400 IM, 100 back, 200 breast, and 200 IM. While he swims the 400 free and 400 IM quite often throughout the season, the 100 back, 200 breast, and 200 IM are off-events for the 24-year-old. He raced some off-events at this meet last year too, where he notched best times in the 200 free (1:51.19) and 200 fly (1:57.58).

Ledecky, who trains with the pro group at the University of Florida alongside Dressel and Finke, has entered the 200 free, 400 free, 1500 free, and 200 IM. She’s notably not swimming the 800 free, but she raced that event instead of the 1500 at last month’s San Antonio Pro Swim Series. The 200 IM isn’t an event that the freestyle ace races often, but she owns a best time of 2:14.36 from the 2016 Orlando Pro Swim Series.

With the NCAA season wrapping up a little over a month ago, many collegiate swimmers appear on the entry lists. Highlighting the women’s side is relay Olympic medalist Bella Sims. She is scheduled to race just three freestyle events: the 50, 200 and 400. She represented Team USA individually in the 200 and 400m distances at the 2023 World Championships, where she placed 6th (200) and 8th (400).

Phoebe Bacon, the 2024 NCAA 200 back champion, is also making the trip to Atlanta. She has entries in the 100 back, 200 back, 200 IM, and 100 free. She raced for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics in the 200 back, where she touched 5th overall. She won silver in the same distance at the 2022 World Championships. She’s been as quick as 2:05.08 in the event, which makes her a frontrunner to make the Olympic team next month, but she’ll face tough competition from the likes of Regan Smith, Claire Curzan, Rhyan White, and Kennedy Noble.

While the psych sheet is filled with many of the top U.S. swimmers, there are several notable names missing. It’s important to note that some are likely attending one of the meets listed below. The following competitions are all scheduled around the same time as the Atlanta Classic, but psych sheets are currently unavailable for each of the four.

Indy May Cup (Indianapolis, Indiana) — May 15th through May 18th

Longhorn Elite Invitational (Austin, Texas) — May 15th through May 18th

Southern California Invitational (Irvine, California) — May 15th through May 18th

Speedo Sectionals (Richmond, Virginia) — May 16th through May 19th

Notable Entries For The Atlanta Classic: