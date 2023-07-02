Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USA Swimming Announces Official Roster for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships

Comments: 11

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

At the conclusion of the 2023 U.S. Nationals, USA Swimming announced the official roster for the upcoming Worlds Aquatics Championships. The roster looks very similar to what we projected, along with the previously-announced open water swimmers.

The biggest difference is that Indiana swimmer Anna Peplowski made the roster as a relay-only swimmer due to Katie Ledecky dropping the 200 freesyle after winning the event at Nationals. Peplowski finished 7th in the A-final with a time of 1:57.59, coming in about a half-second behind 6th-place finisher Leah Smith. Notably, Ledecky also dropped the 200 freestyle from her event line-up at last year’s World Championships. Unlike Peplowski, Erin Gemmell, the 7th place finisher in the 200 freestyle at last year’s trials meet, was not added to the Worlds roster following Ledecky’s drop.

With Ledecky opting out of the 200 freestyle, 3rd-place finisher Bella Sims should be line to take Ledecky’s spot as she swam a time of 1:56.09 in the final. This will be the first time Sims has represented the US individually at Worlds after swimming as a relay-only member of the 800 freetyle relay at both the 2021 Olympic Games and the 2022 World Championships.

On the women’s side, 22 different swimmers qualified to represent the United States in the pool at Worlds, headlined by multi-event qualifiers such as Ledecky, Regan Smith, Lilly King, and Kate Douglass. In addition, Katie Grimes and Mariah Denigan will represent the team in the open water events. Grimes is the only swimmer on the roster to double-up in qualifying for both the pool and open water events across both genders.

There are 26 men set to represent the US in the pool as well, with Brennan Gravley, Dylan Gravley,and Joey Tepper representing the team in the open water events. The roster is headlined by the likes of Bobby Finke, Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, and Carson Foster, who will all be contesting multiple events at Worlds.

Notably, Michael Andrew was not named to the roster, despite winning the 50 butterfly at Nationals. According to the qualifying criteria, the US can only take 26 men, including relay swimmers. As the winner of the 50 butterfly, a non-Olympic event, Andrew had the lowest priority qualification on the team, making him the odd man out when he failed to secure qualification in any of the traditional Olympic events. The only other time this has happened was in 2021, when Ryan Held was left off of the Olympic roster due to the roster cap, despite finishing 6th at Trials in the 100 freestyle.

We’ve included the list of swimmers that USA Swimming announced, along what we expect their events to be.

Men

Women

In This Story

11
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

11 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The General
11 minutes ago

Let’s go Anna and Team USA!!!

Last edited 10 minutes ago by The General
1
-1
Reply
Marcy Spann
15 minutes ago

earlier call for captains:

returning ones = Lilly King, Ryan Murphy, Leah Smith

new faces predictions = Ryan Held, Chase Kalisz, Olivia Smoliga

Team USA is in good hands 🙂

Last edited 14 minutes ago by Marcy Spann
1
0
Reply
MCH
Reply to  Marcy Spann
8 minutes ago

Chase would never be a captain. Most of his teammates find him obnoxious, and that’s being kind. They aren’t wrong.

0
-1
Reply
Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
17 minutes ago

Congratulations to all!

Let’s hope for even more memorable performances at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships.

0
0
Reply
Backstrokebro
22 minutes ago

Who swims the 50 fly for the men with Rose? Held?

0
0
Reply
Marcy Spann
Reply to  Backstrokebro
11 minutes ago

Held i think! he got the “A” cut in prelims

i pointed out that Casas also has the “A” from earlier this season, but i think USA swimming would go with Held bc/ he did the event at US Nationals while Casas didn’t :/

2
0
Reply
TJSWIMMER
32 minutes ago

Will there be a second swimmer for the 50 Fly and 50 Breast? I think Ryan Held hit the A standard for the 50 Fly but not sure if anyone besides Fink did for the 50 Breast. (Out of those who made the roster).

Last edited 32 minutes ago by TJSWIMMER
2
0
Reply
Marcy Spann
Reply to  TJSWIMMER
13 minutes ago

none for the 50 BR unfortunately bc/ no other person on the roster has an “A” cut :((((

Held got the “A” cut for the 50 FL this morning in prelims so he gets the nod

Last edited 12 minutes ago by Marcy Spann
0
0
Reply
Can’t Touch This
39 minutes ago

Congrats Henry McFadden 🙂

7
-3
Reply
Miself
Reply to  Can’t Touch This
36 minutes ago

Only him?

2
0
Reply
Can’t Touch This
Reply to  Miself
31 minutes ago

Everyone. But especially him 😉

3
-1
Reply

About Nicole Miller

Nicole Miller

Nicole has been with SwimSwam since April 2020, as both a reporter and social media contributor. Prior to joining the SwimSwam platform, Nicole also managed a successful Instagram platform, amassing over 20,000 followers. Currently, Nicole is pursuing her B.S. in Biomedical Engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. After competing for the swim …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!