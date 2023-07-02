USA Swimming Announces Official Roster for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

At the conclusion of the 2023 U.S. Nationals, USA Swimming announced the official roster for the upcoming Worlds Aquatics Championships. The roster looks very similar to what we projected, along with the previously-announced open water swimmers.

The biggest difference is that Indiana swimmer Anna Peplowski made the roster as a relay-only swimmer due to Katie Ledecky dropping the 200 freesyle after winning the event at Nationals. Peplowski finished 7th in the A-final with a time of 1:57.59, coming in about a half-second behind 6th-place finisher Leah Smith. Notably, Ledecky also dropped the 200 freestyle from her event line-up at last year’s World Championships. Unlike Peplowski, Erin Gemmell, the 7th place finisher in the 200 freestyle at last year’s trials meet, was not added to the Worlds roster following Ledecky’s drop.

With Ledecky opting out of the 200 freestyle, 3rd-place finisher Bella Sims should be line to take Ledecky’s spot as she swam a time of 1:56.09 in the final. This will be the first time Sims has represented the US individually at Worlds after swimming as a relay-only member of the 800 freetyle relay at both the 2021 Olympic Games and the 2022 World Championships.

On the women’s side, 22 different swimmers qualified to represent the United States in the pool at Worlds, headlined by multi-event qualifiers such as Ledecky, Regan Smith, Lilly King, and Kate Douglass. In addition, Katie Grimes and Mariah Denigan will represent the team in the open water events. Grimes is the only swimmer on the roster to double-up in qualifying for both the pool and open water events across both genders.

There are 26 men set to represent the US in the pool as well, with Brennan Gravley, Dylan Gravley,and Joey Tepper representing the team in the open water events. The roster is headlined by the likes of Bobby Finke, Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, and Carson Foster, who will all be contesting multiple events at Worlds.

Notably, Michael Andrew was not named to the roster, despite winning the 50 butterfly at Nationals. According to the qualifying criteria, the US can only take 26 men, including relay swimmers. As the winner of the 50 butterfly, a non-Olympic event, Andrew had the lowest priority qualification on the team, making him the odd man out when he failed to secure qualification in any of the traditional Olympic events. The only other time this has happened was in 2021, when Ryan Held was left off of the Olympic roster due to the roster cap, despite finishing 6th at Trials in the 100 freestyle.

We’ve included the list of swimmers that USA Swimming announced, along what we expect their events to be.

