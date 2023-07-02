Isabelle Stadden Wins Women’s 200 Backstroke Swim-Off for International Roster Spot

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 5 Finals Heat Sheets

There was a swim-off for a women’s international spot during the last day of competition in Indianapolis. Reilly Tiltmann and Isabelle Stadden swam the 200 back at the conclusion of the ‘A’ and ‘B’ finals. Stadden won in a final time of 2:07.69 , ahead of Tiltmann who swam a 2:10.58.

Although the women’s 200 backstroke competed on day two of the competition in Indianapolis, the two ladies competed tonight. They both tied for sixth place Wednesday night in a 2:08.65.

There were four teams being selected in Indianapolis this week, Worlds, Junior Worlds, Pan Ams, and U23. Regan Smith and Rhyan White were the top two, qualifying for Worlds. The other finishers ahead of Stadden and Tiltmann were Claire Curzan, Kennedy Noble, and Phoebe Bacon.

Notably, both Stadden and Tiltmann are eligible for the U23 meet with their ages.

SwimSwam does not know exactly what spot the swim-off will matter for, but this just-in-case swim-off could wind up making a difference in the complex selections.