Katie Ledecky Drops 200 Free for Worlds; Anna Peplowski Added to US Roster

American swimmer Katie Ledecky will not swim the 200 free at the upcoming World Championships, ceding her individual spot to teenager Bella Sims.
With room left on the roster before Team USA hit the 26 swimmer cap, USA Swimming has pulled in Anna Peplowski from Indiana to the roster as a relay-only swimmer.
Top 8:
- Claire Weinstein (SAND) — 1:55.26 (Individual)
- Katie Ledecky (GSC) — 1:55.28 (SCRATCH)
- Bella Sims (SAND) — 1:56.08 (Individual)
- Erin Gemmell (NCAP) — 1:56.23 (Relay)
- Alex Shackell (CSC) — 1:56.70 (Relay)
- Leah Smith (TXLA) — 1:56.91 (Relay)
- Anna Peplowski (ISC) — 1:57.59 (Relay)
- Alex Walsh (NAC) — 1:58.16
Peplowski swam 1:57.02 in the 200 free at the Indy Spring Cup in this same pool in May. That high-pointed a big summer of drops for her; she entered 2023 with a best time of 1:59.87 from last year’s US National Championships.
While Peplowski is an able prelims leg for this relay, USA Swimming has been inconsistent in these situations in the past. Last year, when Ledecky also scratched the 200 free at Worlds, 7th place finisher Erin Gemmell was not called up for the relay.
In 2012, when Michael Phelps made the same choice, 7th-place finisher Davis Tarwater was added to the U.S. roster.
Ledecky previously dropped the 200 free from her lineup at the 2019 World Championships (because of an illness) and at the 2013 World Championships.
At the 2013 World Championships, she finished 2nd to Missy Franklin, and scratched early enough for the U.S. to insert 3rd-place finisher Shannon Vreeland into the slot instead. In 2013, Karlee Bispo, the 7th-place finisher in the 200 free at Trials, was likewise called up to fill the relay slot, just like Tarwater was a year earlier.
Ledecky was the 2015 World Champion and 2016 Olympic gold medalist in the 200 free. She also won silver in the event at the 2017 World Championships.
She will still be a key leg of the US 800 free relay in Fukuoka, where the US are the defending World Champions. The US is really safe for finals qualifying in this relay – last year, it took just 7:59.87 to finish top 8 in prelims, and after Great Britain’s withdrawal, just 8:04.87 to qualify for the final (New Zealand).
That means an average of just under 2 minutes per leg was enough for the final at Worlds; the US swam 7:49.25 last year in prelims to better that by more than 10 seconds.
Sims is also qualified to swim the 400 free individually.
Sensible decision. She can still strive for 3 individual golds and a possible relay win.
So Ledeckys 800 free from 2016 would’ve qualified for the relay final last year?
That’s correct.
So is KD doing the 200br 100fr double?
imo the Erin Gemmell 2022 situation was decided that way bc/ of her value at the time for the Junior National team going into Junior Pan Pacs
if she was chosen for the world team last year, she wouldn’t have been able to crush it at that particular meet
maybe the Gemmell’s or USA swimming preferred that for her OR Katie Ledecky didn’t declare the scratch of the 200 FR at the time of the selection OR USA swimming forgot to address that issue sooner
i guess we’ll never know the real timeline of events of that particular situation (unless one of those particular parties clears up some questions we have)
either which way, good for Anna Peplowski! and… Read more »
Good that the US will be able to rest Ledecky, Weinstein, and Sims for finals but the inconsistency is really weird
It may have been a matter of timing last year.
It is very weird. I bet Gemmell is super happy to be on the team this year of course but probably like “what the heck?”