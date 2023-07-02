Katie Ledecky Drops 200 Free for Worlds; Anna Peplowski Added to US Roster

American swimmer Katie Ledecky will not swim the 200 free at the upcoming World Championships, ceding her individual spot to teenager Bella Sims.

With room left on the roster before Team USA hit the 26 swimmer cap, USA Swimming has pulled in Anna Peplowski from Indiana to the roster as a relay-only swimmer.

Top 8:

Peplowski swam 1:57.02 in the 200 free at the Indy Spring Cup in this same pool in May. That high-pointed a big summer of drops for her; she entered 2023 with a best time of 1:59.87 from last year’s US National Championships.

While Peplowski is an able prelims leg for this relay, USA Swimming has been inconsistent in these situations in the past. Last year, when Ledecky also scratched the 200 free at Worlds, 7th place finisher Erin Gemmell was not called up for the relay.

In 2012, when Michael Phelps made the same choice, 7th-place finisher Davis Tarwater was added to the U.S. roster.

Ledecky previously dropped the 200 free from her lineup at the 2019 World Championships (because of an illness) and at the 2013 World Championships.

At the 2013 World Championships, she finished 2nd to Missy Franklin, and scratched early enough for the U.S. to insert 3rd-place finisher Shannon Vreeland into the slot instead. In 2013, Karlee Bispo, the 7th-place finisher in the 200 free at Trials, was likewise called up to fill the relay slot, just like Tarwater was a year earlier.

Ledecky was the 2015 World Champion and 2016 Olympic gold medalist in the 200 free. She also won silver in the event at the 2017 World Championships.

She will still be a key leg of the US 800 free relay in Fukuoka, where the US are the defending World Champions. The US is really safe for finals qualifying in this relay – last year, it took just 7:59.87 to finish top 8 in prelims, and after Great Britain’s withdrawal, just 8:04.87 to qualify for the final (New Zealand).

That means an average of just under 2 minutes per leg was enough for the final at Worlds; the US swam 7:49.25 last year in prelims to better that by more than 10 seconds.

Sims is also qualified to swim the 400 free individually.