2023 U.S. World Trials: Swims You Might Have Missed On Night 5

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 5 Finals Heat Sheets

Highlighting the swims you might have missed on the final night of competition is Paige McKenna who swam a 16:20.66 during the afternoon heats of the women’s 1500 freestyle. That was a huge swim for McKenna who ended up finishing seventh overall. It also was a lifetime best as her previous best time was a 16:26.49 from summer 2019. McKenna came into the meet with a yards qualifying time.

Also highlighting the women’s 1500 was Caroline Pennington, who swam a best time in the afternoon heats by over four seconds as she finished in a 16:28.94. Her previous best was a 16:33.21 from January 2021. Her entry time was a 16:33.49 as her time from 2021 had expired before the qualification period. Pennington’s swim earned her an 11th place finish.

On the men’s side, Nick Caruso swam a personal best during the afternoon. Caruso swam a 7:58.80 to finish eighth overall. That was faster than his previous best of 8:03.04 which he swam at 2022 Summer Nationals.

Cooper Lucas had a big swim in the ‘D’ final of the men’s 200 IM as he swam a 2:02.34. That was much faster than his previous persoanal best of a 2:03.90 which was from summer 2021.

Camden Doane won the women’s 200 IM ‘D’ final in a 2:15.48. That was faster than her previous best time of a 2:17.56 that she swam to finish sixth at Summer Juniors.

Winning the ‘C’ final of the women’s 50 free was Annam Olasewere who swam a 25.08. That was faster than her previous best of. a 25.29 from earlier this year. Her best prior to this summer was a 25.44.