2023 U.S. Trials: Pick ‘Em Contest Day 5 Scoring and Final Standings

The 2023 U.S. National Championships have officially come to a close in Indianapolis. It was a week full of thrilling races, young breakout stars, and lots and lots of upsets. The roller coaster of a meet led to one of the more exciting Pick ‘Em Contests of late, so let’s go over the final scoring.

The final day of the meet wasn’t all that crazy in terms of finishes. Of course, many people had Caeleb Dressel as a top finisher in the men’s 50 free, but that was before we knew what racing condition he would be in at this meet. Had the 50 free been on the first day of the meet it would have been far more shocking to see Dressel out of the top four, but after watching him race all week, it didn’t come as a huge surprise.

There was only one huge result as far as Pick ‘Ems go on the day. Olivia Smoliga ending in a tie for third with Kate Douglass in the women’s 50 free tonight was a bit of a wrinkle. No one selected Smoliga to finish in the top four, so the tie actually ended up being inconsequential for Pick ‘Ems.

Alright, without further ado, let’s get down to it:

There was a tie on the day five scoring for the Pick ‘Em Contest! Both “DannyF” and “Big Friendly Swim Podcast” picked up 72 points on the day. Congratulations to both contestants!

You can view the day five scores below:

And now, the moment we’ve all been waiting for. The winner of the Pick ‘Em Contest for the 2023 U.S. National Championships…

Congratulations to “Spa0102” for winning the grand prize! “Spa0102” was also the day two winner, and had a steady stream of points coming in every day. Day two was the high water mark for them, but they were consistent across the board. In the end, “Spa0102” racked up 320 points over the course of the competition, beating out the runner-up, “oxyswim,” by five points.

Here are the final standings:

