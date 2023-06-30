2023 U.S. Trials: Pick ‘Em Contest Day 3 Scoring Update

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 Pick ‘Em Scoring Update

Day 2 Pick ‘Em Scoring Update

The third day of the 2023 U.S. National Championships is in the books, which means it’s time for the day three scoring update for the Pick ‘Em contest.

Day three of the meet was another wild ride, seeing more great performances from young swimmers and veterans alike. As far as Pick ‘Ems go, there were, once again, a few things working against us collectively. First, as always, scratches played a big role today. Notably, Hali Flickinger and Leah Smith, the third and fourth seeds in the women’s 400 IM, both scratched the event. On top of that, Emma Weyant, the second seed and a favorite to earn a spot on the World Champs roster in the event, was disqualified in prelims. Given that, three of the most likely top-four finishers in the event didn’t even end up swimming in the final.

On the other hand, the men’s 400 IM went basically exactly how we expected. Carson Foster won, Chase Kalisz came in second, Bobby Finke in third, and Jay Litherland in fourth. Generally speaking, Pick ‘Em scores in the men’s 400 IM were awesome.

Dare Rose was the biggest surprise winner of the night, taking the men’s 100 fly.

Now, let’s recognize the day three winner of the Pick ‘Em contest. Congratulations, “Timmy Cheng,” you led all contestants on day three of the meet and were the only contestant to score 100 points on the day. They racked up a whopping 102 points on the day, which also vaulted them to 12th overall in the standings through the first three days of the contest.

Speaking of which, “Swheaton” is now leading the contest through three days, having accumulated 208 total points so far. It’s a close race, however, as eight other contestants have also already reached 200 points total.

I’ll go ahead and give a shoutout to SwimSwam’s Yanyan Li, who is leading the SwimSwam staff and our official picks up to this point in the contest, currently sitting in 15th place!

Below, you’ll find the day three scores:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

And here are the overall standings through the first three days: