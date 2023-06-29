2023 U.S. Trials: Pick ‘Em Contest Day 2 Scoring Update

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 Pick ‘Em Scoring Update

With the second day of the 2023 U.S. National Championships in the books, it’s time for the next update to the Pick ‘Em Contest. Wednesday’s action included the 200 free, 200 breast, 200 back, and 50 fly.

The night featured a few upsets, which ranged from mild to wild. On the more mild side, Lilly King won the women’s 200 breast tonight, which is hard to consider an upset at all, given she’s the reigning world champion in the event, except that there was a strong feeling that Kate Douglass was the favorite heading into the meet. A whopping 74.2% of Pick ‘Em Contest entrants selected Douglass to win the event, while 64.5% thought that King would finish second. In the end, King got her hands on the wall first, holding off a charging Douglass at the end.

On the wilder side of things, 16-year-old Claire Weinstein managed to pull ahead of Katie Ledecky down the stretch of the women’s 200 free tonight, getting her hand on the wall first by 0.02 seconds. That was one of the most incredible moments of the night and, even more incredibly, three Pick ‘Em entrants chose Weinstein to win the event. Ledecky had received first-place votes from 96% of the Pick ‘Em contestants, making this one of the biggest upsets in a meet which has already seen plenty of big upsets.

Another big upset came in the men’s 200 breast, where 64% of the contestants had selected Nic Fink to win. Fink ended up finishing fourth in the event, while Matt Fallon won. Fallon’s win wasn’t completely unforeseen, however, as 18.1% of entrants picked him to finish first.

Without further ado, let’s recognize the winner of day two. Congratulation, screen name “spa0102,” you are the winner for the second day of the Pick ‘Em Contest! “spa0102” managed to score 84 points on the second day of the meet, leading the field by seven points. Double congratulations are in order, as “spa0102” is also now leading the overall competition through the first two days, having racked up 126 points.

Below, you’ll find the day two scores:

And here are the overall scores through day two: